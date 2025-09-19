Trump’s New York Times suit tossed for now as ‘inexcusably’ long

A judge in Florida, for now, tossed out President Trump’s $15-billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times days after it was filed, finding the president’s lawyers failed to follow court rules requiring “short, plain, direct” claims.

U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday issued an order Friday concluding that Trump’s lawsuit “unmistakably and inexcusably” violated the court’s rules by featuring “repetitive,” “superfluous” and “florid” allegations and details, but said that his lawyers could refile an edited version within the next month.

Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court in Tampa, Fla., earlier this week against the New York Times Co. and Penguin Random House LLC, accusing the paper of serving as a “mouthpiece” for the Democrats, pitting himself against one of the world’s oldest and most prominent news organizations.

The 85-page complaint featured language and information that Merryday said went far beyond the limits of what the court’s rules allow. Even under a “generous and lenient” interpretation, the judge wrote, the lawsuit was “decidedly improper and impermissible.”

The judge criticized what he called “laudatory” statements included in the lawsuit about Trump, such as his “historic” election win and the “cultural magnitude” of his “singular brilliance.” The judge also called out Trump’s recitations of his business and media track records, as well as negative language used to describe the Times’ coverage, such as “new journalistic low.”

Even if all of the allegations in Trump’s lawsuit are true, the initial complaint wasn’t an appropriate place “for the tedious and burdensome aggregation of prospective evidence, for the rehearsal of tendentious arguments, or for the protracted recitation and explanation of legal authority,” he wrote.

Trump’s personal attorneys handling the case did not immediately respond to a request for comment shortly after the order was released Friday afternoon. The New York Times also didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The New York Times has denied wrongdoing and said in a statement in response to the lawsuit that it “has no merit.”

Merryday gave Trump’s team 28 days to present a new version of the lawsuit, this time limiting it to 40 pages.

Alleged defamation

The suit, which was filed Monday, claims Trump’s reputation was harmed by the 2024 book “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success” and by three Times articles that were published in the run-up to the 2024 election.

Trump claims the book and articles are part of a “decades-long pattern by the New York Times of intentional and malicious defamation” against him. The suit raises numerous disputes with the Times, including its “deranged” front-page endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election, that are not included in his legal claims.

The case was one of Trump’s running battles with the press. In July, he sued Dow Jones & Co., News Corp. and Rupert Murdoch for libel, seeking $10 billion in damages after the Wall Street Journal published a story alleging that Trump once sent a suggestive birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein. House Democrats later released the alleged birthday note as part of a trove of documents received by the House Oversight Committee.

Trump reached a settlement with Paramount Global in July over a lawsuit tied to CBS news network’s “60 Minutes” interview with then-Vice President Harris. In December, ABC agreed to give $15 million to Trump’s future presidential foundation or museum to resolve a separate defamation claim.

Tillman writes for Bloomberg.