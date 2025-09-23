Carmakers request rollback of emissions rules forcing EV sales

Major automakers want the Trump administration to weaken ambitious tailpipe emissions standards that are pushing the industry to sell electric vehicles in larger numbers.

Regulations finalized under President Biden for model years 2027 through 2032 “are simply not achievable” due to factors including challenging market demand, charging infrastructure and affordability issues, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

The industry group, which represents nearly all major carmakers, including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp. and Volkswagen AG, said the Biden-era rule relied on assessments about the pace of electric vehicle adoption that have proven to be overly optimistic.

“Growth in consumer demand for EVs has stalled, and changes in government policy are expected to further depress EV market potential,” the alliance said.

The comments come as the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers rescinding a key finding that greenhouse gas emissions from cars and other sources pose a threat to public health.

The so-called endangerment finding provided the legal basis for the federal government’s most ambitious efforts to slash planet-warming emissions, including those from automobiles.

It’s part of a series of actions under President Trump to curtail federal support for electric vehicles.

Trump enacted legislation earlier this year that effectively terminated California’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, and his signature tax-and-spending bill ends a $7,500 federal tax credit for new electric vehicle purchases on Sept. 30.

Critics have assailed Trump for attacking policies to curb pollution from automobiles, one of the largest contributors of planet-warming emissions.

Under Biden, the EPA said the emissions rules automakers are now seeking to roll back would reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 7 billion metric tons over the life of the program — more than the U.S. emits in a year — and save drivers an average of about $6,000 in fuel and maintenance costs.

Automakers for years have been subjected to major swings in environmental policy as presidential administrations change, shifts that affect billions of dollars in investment plans. The automakers alliance urged the EPA to replace the current tailpipe rules with alternative standards that the industry can realistically achieve.

