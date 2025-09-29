DoorDash’s latest addition? Thousands of Kroger grocers

Starting Oct. 1, over 2,000 Kroger locations will be available on DoorDash. Customers will be able to shop the store’s entire selection. Above, bagged purchases from a Kroger grocery store sit in a shopping cart in Flowood, Miss.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

DoorDash is doubling down on grocery deliveries.

The delivery app is teaming up with Kroger to grow its existing partnership. Starting Oct. 1, customers will be able to order all their Kroger groceries for delivery through Doordash.

More than 2,700 U.S. Kroger locations will be available on the food delivery app, according to news releases from the companies.

The two companies began collaborating in 2022. Previously, around 900 Kroger stores were available on DoorDash exclusively for ordering sushi. Another 700 locations offered flowers.

Advertisement

With this new expansion, Kroger’s fresh food, household essentials and other items, will also be available for delivery through DoorDash — making it the largest available grocer on the app.

“We are making it easier to shop,” Kroger Vice President Yael Cosset said in the release. “And we are offering lower prices and more relevant offers to drive more traffic, which increases the data we use to power our retail media business.”

With this development, Kroger aims to enhance the shopping experience for its customers and potentially attract new households.

Advertisement

The ability to use DoorDash to get groceries can build a new clientele for Kroger.

DoorDash was founded in 2013 in Palo Alto. Since then, it has become the country’s largest delivery provider.

It serves 42 million monthly active users. The app was primarily used for restaurant deliveries, but in 2020, it launched its grocery services in collaboration with several partners.

In the company’s recent earnings report, it said more consumers in the U.S. ordered groceries through DoorDash last quarter than ever before.

Advertisement

Kroger is the nation’s largest grocery chain, dating back to the 1880s. It has stores in 35 states, including brands such as Ralphs, Smith’s, King Soopers, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter and Mariano’s.

The grocer also maintains partnerships with DoorDash’s competitors, such as Instacart and Uber Eats.

This partnership’s “a milestone that reflects our shared commitment to giving households more choice, value and convenience in how they shop for groceries,” said Prabir Adarkar, DoorDash’s president.