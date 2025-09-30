Dutch Bros Coffee to open first location in L.A. city limits

A Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Beaverton, Ore. The privately-held chain has recently filed confidentially for an initial public offering.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Dutch Bros Coffee, the drive-thru coffee chain that has gained a loyal following for its expansive menu and cheery energy, is expanding its footprint in Los Angeles.

The chain will open its first location in the city of L.A. later this year in Exposition Park, near USC, the company said in a news release earlier this month. Three Dutch Bros already operate in L.A. County near Covina and in other areas.

Dutch Bros has hundreds of locations along the West Coast and more than 1,000 locations across 23 states. The company offers original espresso drinks, including the “Caramelizer” and “Cocomo,” as well as frozen blended coffee, energy drinks and matcha.

Advertisement

Southern Californians can find Dutch Bros order windows in Orange County near Huntington Beach and Fullerton as well as in San Bernardino County.

The Exposition Park location, which will serve customers through a walk-up window, is slated to open in the fourth quarter of this year at 3726 S. Figueroa Street.

Another Dutch Bros is set to open soon in Santa Clarita at 26655 Valley Center Drive in Canyon Country, the Los Angeles Daily News reported.

Advertisement

“Dutch Bros Coffee is a fun-loving, mind-blowing drive-thru coffee company,” the company’s release said. “A typical visit will feature upbeat music, energetic broistas (Dutch Bros’ version of baristas) and outstanding speed, quality and service.”

The chain got its start inOregon in 1992 when two brothers began selling coffee out of a pushcart. Today, customers can choose from and customize a range of drinks, including the exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink. The company also has seasonal offerings, including a cookie butter latte and a candied cherry energy drink.

Coffee competition is fierce in Los Angeles, where numerous independent cafes compete against popular California-based chains, including Blue Bottle and Philz. The new Dutch Bros will be joining a crowded field that also includes national name brands such as Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts.

Advertisement

Last week, Starbucks announced it would lay off nearly 1,000 employees and close hundreds of stores as part of a revamping effort.