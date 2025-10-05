Will canceling a card hurt my credit score?

Dear Liz: My wife and I have excellent credit, pay our credit cards in full each month before the due date, and have no outstanding loans or debts. Our credit utilization is low, about 3-4%. Our total available credit is about $125,000 for six cards.

One credit company keeps reducing our credit line every time they think we aren’t using their card enough. They want us to “spend more,” but haven’t defined how much to spend per month. It’s becoming stressful having to contact this company every time to get our credit line restored to the full amount and our credit scores back up by about 10 points.

If we close this account, which is not our oldest card, do we risk our score dropping significantly and permanently? Would we be better off settling for a lower credit limit? If we do either, would it trigger alerts to other cards we use to do the same? The other cards have better benefits so we use those more.

Answer: There is nothing permanent about credit scores. They change constantly, and the minor damage you do by closing a card can be swiftly repaired as long as you have other cards that you use consistently and responsibly.

If there are months where you don’t use the card at all, you could consider adding a small recurring charge or two so the account shows some activity. You could also ask for a “product change” to a card with better benefits that you’re likely to use more often.

Or you could just figure that this company isn’t interested enough in your business to be worth the bother. When you call to cancel the account, make sure to tell them exactly why.

A dramatic drop in your credit scores could cause other issuers to review your accounts, but your scores are too good, and the impact of one closure is too slight for you to worry about that.

Dear Liz: I am a victim of check fraud where someone intercepted two checks made out to the U.S. Treasury and changed the payee name. These two checks were for $21,000 and $6,000, so it’s substantial. I made a police report and spoke with my bank at the end of August. Any advice on how to push the bank to reimburse me? I hate being in limbo!

Answer: A bank generally has 10 business days to investigate unauthorized transactions. If the bank can’t complete the investigation in that timeframe, it’s typically supposed to issue you a temporary credit. If your bank isn’t following the law, you can file a complaint with its regulator. National banks, for example, are regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency’s (OCC) Customer Assistance Group.

As mentioned before, check fraud due to mail theft is a huge issue. Sending checks through the mail isn’t safe, so please switch to electronic payments whenever possible.

Dear Liz: I successfully granted back seven timeshare properties in different locations that my father had bought over the years. In several cases, the companies were very unhelpful over the phone, but responded once I wrote a letter explaining my father’s age and inability to travel and requested to grant back the deed. It seems all of the companies have a process for doing this, but won’t reveal it over the phone. I had to pay administrative fees and some other costs ($500 to $1,000 per timeshare), but it was worth it to eliminate the yearly maintenance fees.

Answer: Thank you for sharing your experience. Far too many older people continue to pay maintenance fees long past the point where they can enjoy their timeshares because they don’t see a way out. The timeshare companies usually insist the fees must be paid “in perpetuity.” Failing to pay can lead to collection action and damage to your credit score. Desperate timeshare owners are often targeted by scam artists and unethical companies that fail to deliver on promises to get them out of their contracts.

In reality, many developers will take timeshares back under the circumstances you describe. Owners may be able to sell or give away their timeshares using sites such as Timeshare Owners Group and RedWeek. Or they can simply stop paying the fees and let the developer foreclose. Although the damage to their credit scores may be significant, the effect typically wanes over time and disappears once the collection drops off their credit reports in seven years.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.