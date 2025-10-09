Tesla’s self-driving system is being investigated for ignoring red lights

Auto safety regulators are investigating Tesla Inc. over incidents in which its vehicles drove through red lights and violated other traffic laws while using the company’s partial-automation software.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it’s aware of 58 incidents — including instances in which Teslas drove in the wrong direction on a road — that involved the driver-assistance system marketed as Full Self-Driving. The so-called preliminary evaluation involves an estimated 2.9 million vehicles, according to a filing posted on the agency’s website.

Tesla didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The probe broadens the scrutiny of Tesla’s driver-assistance technology and adds to other investigations into the automaker’s doors, Autopilot features and whether it’s reporting crashes in a timely manner. NHTSA said last year that it was looking into whether FSD has the ability to detect and appropriately respond to fog and other reduced visibility conditions.

The system known as FSD is central to Chief Executive Elon Musk’s longstanding effort to develop driverless cars. While drivers are required to constantly supervise when the system is in use, Musk has predicted that drivers in certain states will soon no longer need to pay attention when FSD is engaged.

Tesla shares fell 1.4% as of 8:02 a.m. before regular trading in New York. The stock gained about 9% this year through Wednesday’s close.

Several of the incidents cited in the new probe resulted in crashes and injuries, NHTSA said. None of the incidents in the scope of its current investigation involve a fatality.

The regulator said it had identified six reports where a Tesla vehicle with FSD engaged “approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash” with other vehicles.

Multiple incidents occurred at the same intersection in Maryland. NHTSA said Tesla has since taken action to address the issue at this intersection.

The probe was opened to assess the “scope, frequency and potential safety consequences” of the FSD behavior cited in the incidents, NHTSA said.

Clough and Hull write for Bloomberg.