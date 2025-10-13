Gov. Newsom signs AI safety bill aimed at protecting children from chatbots

The logos of Google Gemini, ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, Claude by Anthropic and others on a phone.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a bill into law that aims to make artificial intelligence-powered chatbots safer despite some pushback from the tech industry.

The legislation, Senate Bill 243, requires chatbot operators to have procedures to prevent the production of suicide or self-harm content and put in guardrails, such as referring users to a suicide hotline or crisis text line.

The bill is among several that Newsom signed on Monday that would impact technology companies. Some of the other legislation he signed tackled other issues such as age verification, social media warning labels and the spread of AI nonconsensual sexually explicit content.

Advertisement

Under SB 243, operators would be required to notify minor users at least every three hours to take a break, and that the chatbot is not human. They would also be required to implement “reasonable measures” to prevent companion chatbots from generating sexually explicit content.

“Emerging technology like chatbots and social media can inspire, educate, and connect – but without real guardrails, technology can also exploit, mislead, and endanger our kids,” Newsom said in a statement.

The bill’s signing shows how Newsom is trying to balance child safety concerns and California’s leadership in artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

“We can continue to lead in AI and technology, but we must do it responsibly — protecting our children every step of the way,” Newsom said.

Some tech industry groups such as TechNet still opposed SB 243, but child safety groups such as Common Sense Media and Tech Oversight California also withdrew their support for the bill because of “industry-friendly exemptions.”

Newsom hasn’t announced a decision yet on a more contentious AI safety bill, Assembly Bill 1064.

Advertisement

The legislation would bar businesses and other entities from making companion chatbots available to California minors unless the chatbot isn’t “foreseeably capable” of harmful conduct such as encouraging a child to engage in self-harm, violence or disordered eating.

Child safety groups and California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta urged the governor to sign AB 1064.

Facebook’s parent company Meta opposes the legislation and the Computer & Communications Industry Assn. lobbied against the bill, saying it would threaten innovation and put disadvantage California companies.

Newsom has until Monday to decide whether or not to sign or veto AB 1064. A bill can also become law without a governor’s signature.

California is the global leader in artificial intelligence, home to 32 of the 50 top AI companies worldwide.

The popularity of the technology that can answer questions and quickly generate text, code, images and even music has skyrocketed in the last three years. As it advances it is disrupting the way people consume information, work and learn.

Advertisement

Lawmakers fear chatbots could harm the mental health of young people as they lean on technology for companionship and advice.

Parents have sued OpenAI, Character AI and Google, alleging the companies’ chatbots harmed the mental health of their teens who died by suicide.