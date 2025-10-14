Advertisement
Business

Salesforce to invest $15 billion in San Francisco to advance AI

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff attends the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland this year.
Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff attends the Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
(Markus Schreiber / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Software giant Salesforce is planning to invest $15 billion in San Francisco over the next five years to strengthen the city’s dominance in artificial intelligence.

“This $15 billion investment reflects our deep commitment to our hometown — advancing AI innovation, creating jobs, and helping companies and our communities thrive in this incredible new era,” said Salesforce Chief Executive Marc Benioff in a statement.

The funding is the latest example of how the frenzy around artificial intelligence has been shining a spotlight on San Francisco, the home of major tech companies such as Salesforce and ChatGPT maker OpenAI.

Advertisement
San Francisco, CA, United States - August 07: Two visitors play the "Finding Faces" game at the Exploratorium's "Adventures in AI" exhibition where the players demonstrate the human ability to identify faces in Downtown San Francisco on Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025 in San Francisco, CA. After the downtown area saw an exodus of businesses and office workers during the pandemic, San Francisco's artificial intelligence boom is breathing new life into the city's economy. (Florence Middleton / For The Times)

Business

A new gold rush? How AI is transforming San Francisco

The AI craze has intensified in the ‘gold rush town’ of San Francisco, spreading through work and social life.

Benioff’s remarks also came ahead of the company’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, an event that runs through Thursday.

The conference is expected to bring nearly 50,000 people to the city, generate $130 million in revenue for San Francisco and create 35,000 local jobs, Salesforce said in a news release on Monday.

Last week, Benioff also told the New York Times he thought Trump should send the National Guard to help reduce crime in San Francisco after the president said Democrats had “destroyed” the city.

Advertisement

Salesforce’s multibillion-dollar investment will go toward a new hub on the company’s San Francisco campus that will support workforce development and training.

On social media platform X, Benioff also posted that the investment will help “build a greater, safer city for everyone.”

Salesforce, a platform that helps businesses manage customer data and track sales, is also making other commitments to San Francisco as the competition to dominate AI heats up.

Advertisement

On Monday, the company also announced a $100-million investment in the UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital and a $39-million investment to support AI education and readiness, including in the San Francisco Unified School District and Oakland Unified School District.

Salesforce has also been promoting the use of “AI agents” that are capable of proactively doing work without constant input from a human. Some tasks agents can complete include responding to customer questions and generating marketing materials.

The rise of artificial intelligence has also been fueling anxiety about whether technology will automate certain jobs, including in customer service and software engineering, amid job cuts.

In September, Benioff said his company was able to shrink the number of people in support roles from 9,000 to 5,000 because AI agents are helping to automate certain tasks. He also previously said AI is doing 30% to 50% of the company’s work.

In July, the Brookings Institution called the San Francisco and San Jose metropolitan areas “superstars” when it comes to AI readiness. The report noted though that more AI-ready metro areas have to be wary about AI replacing jobs as technology reshapes the way people work.

The Washington, D.C., think tank examined data such as venture capital funding, AI job postings and the number of computer science degree holders in certain areas.

More to Read

BusinessTechnology and the Internet

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement