Trader Joe’s accused of stealing Smucker’s PB&J innovation

The food company J. M. Smucker accused Trader Joe’s of ripping off its trademark peanut butter and jelly sandwiches in a lawsuit filed this week.

The Monrovia-based Trader Joe’s crustless, round sandwich pockets are too similar to Smucker’s Uncrustables, the lawsuit said. Both products are disc-shaped peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with crimped edges that are kept in the freezer.

Smucker said the distinct appearance of Uncrustables is protected by several trademarks, and Trader Joe’s version “constitutes trademark infringement, trademark dilution [and] unfair competition.”

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Ohio and says Smucker is entitled to damages and court-ordered relief. Smucker, based in Orrville, Ohio, was founded in 1897 as a maker of apple butter.

“Consumers immediately recognize Smucker’s Uncrustables sandwiches by their unique design features,” the complaint said. The company “cannot allow others to use Smucker’s valuable intellectual property to make sales.”

Smucker spent around $1 billion over several years on marketing and product development for Uncrustables, according to the lawsuit. The company has been using the round, pie-shape sandwich with distinct crimped edges since 1996.

Smucker also said Trader Joe’s packaging was too close to that of Uncrustables. Both boxes feature similar colors and an image of a round peanut butter and jelly sandwich with one bite taken out.

“Out of all the colors that could be chosen, the Defendant chose packaging that prominently features the same color blue that Smucker uses and has trademark rights in,” the complaint said.

Trader Joe’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The grocer is popular among shoppers for low prices, creative snacks and frozen meals all under its own brand. The company normalized now-common food items such as wild rice and almond butter.

Some of the grocer’s latest offerings include squiggly knife-cut style noodles, frozen Chạo Tôm and a cinnamon twist danish. Shoppers also like the Chocolatey Coated Chocolate Chip Dunkers and Crisp Pasadena Salad With Chicken.

Trader Joe’s has more than 500 locations nationwide and more than 150 in California, the state with the most stores. Los Angeles County residents have access to stores in West Hollywood, Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica, among other locations.

The privately held company, which is owned by German supermarket chain operator Aldi, was founded in Pasadena in 1967. It’s gained a loyal following by offering unique seasonal products and sought-after tote bags.