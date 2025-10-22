Wearable tech for your dog? Life360 releases a new pet tracker

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Millions of people already use the Life360 app to track the location of their family members and loved ones.

Now the California tech company behind the popular family safety app is hoping people will use a new gadget and their location-tracking services to keep tabs on their pets.

On Wednesday, Life360 unveiled a new tracking device people can attach to their pet’s collar. The product, called Life360 Pet GPS, uses cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth technology so people can accurately pinpoint where their furry friends are.

The device works with the Life360 app so people can track their pets on a digital map, set up alerts if the pet strays outside set boundaries, provide emergency contact information for pets and notify other members if their dog or cat gets lost.

First released in 2008, Life360 became a popular app for people to track the location of their kids, grandparents and other family members. The company, founded in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina when people were trying to locate and stay connected to loved ones, has added more services such as roadside assistance and identity theft protection.

The release of the pet tracker shows how location sharing is becoming more common even amid concerns about privacy and stalking.

Pet trackers can cost hundreds of dollars, so some pet owners have tried Apple AirTags or similar products as cheaper alternatives. However, using some products can be risky because dogs sometimes swallow AirTags, and the locations aren’t always up to date.

Life360 said the tracker will cost roughly $50 but there will be a discount as part of an introductory offer.

New or existing Life360 Gold or Platinum members will be able to buy the Pet GPS tracker for $3.60 for a limited time. The San Mateo-based company will also waive the activation fee, which is usually around $80, for the first tracker added to a private group known as a “Circle” on the app.

Life360 said its new tracker is resistant to water, dust and biting.

The device includes a battery that lasts up to 14 days and will enter a “Bluetooth Reserve Mode,” making it possible for people to locate their pets for up to six months. The pet tracker comes in colors such as pink, navy and black and is being released in the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Lauren Antonoff, chief executive at Life360, said in a statement that the company aims to make it easier for people to bring home their pets safely.

“Traditional safety measures like microchips require a vet or shelter visit and often have missing or outdated info, and all-purpose Bluetooth trackers can struggle to locate pets on the move, especially in remote areas,” she said in a statement.

The pet tracker gives Life360 another stream of revenue.

More than 55 million Life360 members own pets, the company said. The company owns Tile, trackers people attach to their keys, wallets, bikes and other objects, along with Jiobit, which also sells a pet tracker.

Life360 has a free version of its app and some users pay a monthly subscription fee for additional features, including family driving summary, roadside assistance and travel support.

The company primarily generates revenue from the sale of subscriptions and tracking devices. Some of Life360’s revenue has come from selling aggregated non-personally identifiable information to partners and third-party products and services, according to its annual report.

As of June 30, Life360 has roughly 88 million monthly active users across more than 180 countries.

Life360 said in August that its second-quarter revenue reached $115.4 million, up 36% from the same period last year. Its net income during that quarter was around $7 million.