Can this iconic San Francisco retailer reverse decades of decline?

When Millennials were coming of age in the 1990s, Gap’s fragrances, with names like Heaven and Dream, gained a cult following. Now the retailer is trying to use a new line of scents to generate some much-needed buzz with today’s tweens and teens.

Gap Inc. is making its biggest foray into the beauty category in years with the launch of Old Navy Beauty Co. in some stores this week. The line, which includes hair and body mists, has brightly colored packaging with zeitgeisty names such as Vibe and Thrill and scents called juicy pear and seductive vanilla. They were created with Robertet, the French fragrance company also behind Sol de Janeiro — one of the hottest brands in beauty.

“It’s a great opportunity to attract new customers,” said Haio Barbeito, Old Navy’s president and chief executive officer.

Part of Gap Chief Executive Officer Richard Dickson’s strategy to revive the stagnant retailer is to make it more culturally relevant, much like he did with the Barbie brand at toymaker Mattel Inc. He’s prioritized splashy ad campaigns with celebrities and collaborated with up-and-coming brands. The push into fragrance is jumping on the beauty boom among US teenagers.

Gap has been showing progress. Total company sales gained 1.3% last fiscal year, just the second gain in six years. But to really get the company back on track, it needs to win over Gen Alpha (tweens) and Gen Z (teens and young adults) and hold on to them as customers for years — much like the company did during its heyday in the 90s.

But it won’t be easy. Competition is fierce for those shoppers, especially within beauty. The company’s recent attempts in the category haven’t produced any hits.

“We’ve had beauty at Old Navy, as well as with other Gap brands, and it is a healthy business, but it hasn’t been like a knock out of the park,” said Deb Redmond, Gap’s general manager of beauty.

Gap is betting this time will be different. The Old Navy line spans mists to lotion and body wash and will start being tested in 150 of its stores and then expand to more locations by the summer of 2026. As part of this offering, Old Navy will also be selling products from other brands, including Neutrogena and Aveeno — both owned by Kenvue Inc. — and Mario Badescu.

Prices range from about $8 to $17. That falls in line with the Old Navy brand’s positioning as one of the cheaper US apparel chains.

The company is first expanding beauty at Old Navy — its biggest unit with more than $8 billion in sales and accounting for roughly 55% of the company’s total revenue. The Gap brand is also planning a launch into the category, including new versions of its popular scents that were a big hit a quarter century ago.

Meier writes for Bloomberg.