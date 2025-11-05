Listeria outbreak tied to California company has killed 6, caused a miscarriage, feds say

Federal officials say six people have died and 27 have been sickened in a listeria outbreak linked to recalled pasta meals sold at Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

A national food safety investigation into the outbreak traced the illnesses to recalled frozen meals that sourced pasta from a Northern California company.

As of late October, the outbreak had killed six people, as well as sickened 27, the majority of whom were hospitalized, according to the most recent update from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In one case, a pregnant woman miscarried after becoming ill, the agency said.

The prepared pasta meals were sold at grocery chains nationwide; besidesTrader Joe’s and Walmart, they were available at Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and other major grocery stores.

The supplier, Nate’s Fine Foods Inc. based in Roseville, expanded its list of recalled products in September and again in October.

Nate’s Fine Foods said in a statement on its website that it was recalling the products out of an “abundance of caution,” and that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had conducted extensive testing at its facility but that results had come back negative.

“To date, no government agency has found any evidence of the specific Listeria monocytogenes strain identified in the outbreak in its thorough testing at Nate’s Fine Foods’ facility or in products under its jurisdiction,” the company said in a Tuesday statement.

The outbreak began in June, prompting recalls of chicken fettuccine Alfredo meals made by another company, FreshRealm Inc.

FreshRealm began testing samples of pasta, which came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes in September. The pasta supplier was Nate’s Fine Foods, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration..

Recalled products with use-by dates in late September and early October included Marketside Linguine With Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, sold at Walmart, and Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo.

Products with mid- to late-October sell-by dates included Sprouts Farmers Market smoked mozzarella pasta salad and Scott & Jon’s shrimp scampi with linguini bowl, a precooked frozen meal.