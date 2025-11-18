Amazon’s Zoox offers free robotaxi rides in San Francisco

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Amazon-owned Zoox is offering free rides on its San Francisco fleet of boxy, driverless taxis.

The company said Tuesday it is providing the rides to people who download the Zoox app and join a waitlist. The sneak peek is part of a program in which riders provide feedback about the robotaxis before they become more widely available.

The preview shows that Zoox is moving closer to expanding its robotaxi service in San Francisco, a city filled with hundreds of self-driving cars from major rival Waymo. Zoox’s robotaxi service will be available in the SoMa, Mission and Design District neighborhoods.

“We have seen incredible interest in Zoox in this market and are excited about this first step to bring our purpose-built robotaxi experience to more people,” Aicha Evans, Zoox’s chief executive, said in a statement.

Headquartered in Foster City, Calif., the company has been testing autonomous technology in San Francisco since 2017. Zoox employees have been trying out the robotaxis, but this will be the first time the rides will be available to the general public in America’s tech capital. The company hasn’t said when it plans to start charging for its robotaxi service in San Francisco.

The robotaxi race has been ramping up in California, a hotbed for testing autonomous vehicles. Waymo, owned by Google parent company Alphabet, rolled out its service to highways and Bay Area airports. Ride-hailing company Uber teamed with Lucid Group and Nuro to launch robotaxis in the San Francisco Bay Area next year. Tesla said it would start testing robotaxis with drivers in the Bay Area.

Zoox’s boxy, aloe green vehicle, described by some people as a “toaster on wheels,” looks different from its rivals. Designed to fit four people, the electric vehicles don’t have a steering wheel or pedals and the doors slide open and closed. While people face each other during the ride, some who have tested the vehicles reported feeling motion sickness from moving backward. The robotaxis include wireless charging, an emergency call button and a touchscreen to control the music and the vehicle’s temperature.

The company has a fleet of about 50 robotaxis across San Francisco and Las Vegas. In September the company started allowing the public to hail its robotaxi service around the Las Vegas Strip. Zoox opened a massive facility in Hayward, Calif., and said it will be able to assemble more than 10,000 robotaxis a year as demand for its services grows.

People are using self-driving vehicles more, but robotaxis also have ignited concerns about job loss, safety and privacy. Santa Monica residents have complained about the beeping noises from Waymos. In San Francisco and Los Angeles, people have vandalized the cars and set them on fire. And after a Waymo ran over KitKat, a beloved cat, San Francisco residents have expressed more safety concerns about self-driving taxis.

Some companies have failed to launch robotaxis. Last year automaker General Motors shuttered the development of its Cruise robotaxis, citing high costs and increased competition. Cruise lost the permits it needed to continue testing in California because of public safety risks after a woman was dragged underneath one of its robotaxis in San Francisco.

Zoox issued voluntary software recalls to address potential safety concerns. In May an electric scooter rider in San Francisco sustained minor injuries after the person struck an unoccupied Zoox vehicle that braked at an intersection. When the rider fell next to the robotaxi, it began to move but then stopped. The company said in a blog post it updated its software to improve how it tracks nearby pedestrians and prevent movement when a person is very close to the vehicle.

The amount of time it will take to get off the waitlist in San Francisco will depend on demand and the availability of its robotaxis. Zoox said there isn’t a limit to how many people can join the waitlist, but it aims to remove it next year.

The company also partnered with Tartine Manufactory, a popular bakery in San Francisco that’s well-known for its bread and pastries. Zoox posted on social media that people who download its app and sign up for the waitlist from Nov. 15 to 22 will be able to get a free pastry while supplies last.

Zoox has been testing its robotaxis in other major cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Austin and Miami. Tech giant Amazon bought Zoox in 2020 for more than $1.2 billion.