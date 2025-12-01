Eli Lilly slashes obesity drug price by up to 20%

Eli Lilly & Co. is cutting the price for introductory doses of its weight-loss drug Zepbound again, as competition heats up with rival Novo Nordisk A/S.

Starting Monday, the lowest dose vial will cost $299 a month for those who pay cash, Lilly said in a statement, a discount of about $50. The next higher dose will cost $399 a month, roughly 20% less than the previous self-pay price. Lilly isn’t changing the price of higher doses, which are sold for $499 a month.

It’s the latest move in a price war with Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, which is making it significantly less expensive for people to start the blockbuster medicines. Novo cut its cash-pay prices in November. Introductory doses for its Ozempic and Wegovy are now $199 for the first two months on the NovoCare direct-to-consumer portal, then rise to $349 a month.

Lilly’s discounts are available through the company’s direct-to-consumer portal, LillyDirect. Patients typically start at lower doses, before moving to higher strengths for more weight loss.

Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA, said the discounts underscore the company’s commitment to improving access to obesity care. It’s the second time this year that the company has cut prices for Zepbound vials on LillyDirect.

“We will keep working to provide more options – expanding choices for delivery devices and creating new pathways for access – so more people can get the medicines they need,” he said in a statement.

Lilly and Novo are facing off in the lucrative global obesity market, which analysts expect to reach $100 billion by the end of the decade. The companies have been looking for ways to gain an edge through deals with the firms that control drug benefits for Americans, discounts for cash-pay customers and, more recently, new direct-to-employer plans.

At the same time, weight-loss drug prices — which have long been subject to scrutiny — are seeing increased pressure from the Trump administration’s fight to lower medication costs for Americans.

On Tuesday, the White House said it negotiated a 71% discount on Ozempic and Wegovy for patients in Medicare, the federal health insurance program for the elderly. The price cuts will go into effect in 2027.

Separately, both Novo and Lilly agreed to cut their US prices in a deal with the administration that applies to both Medicare and cash-pay customers. As part of that agreement, Lilly will trim what it charges for Zepbound multidose pens. The Trump deal goes into effect starting in 2026.

Muller writes for Bloomberg.