The newest Trader Joe’s opens in Orange County

Shopping carts are returned to a collection area outside of a Trader Joe’s.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Trader Joe’s has opened a new store in Costa Mesa as it continues to grow its footprint across the U.S.

The Costa Mesa location opened Thursday morning after a ribbon-cutting ceremony and is the second Trader Joe’s in the city. There are several more stores throughout Orange County, including in Irvine, Tustin and Santa Ana.

The popular Monrovia-based grocery chain, known for its inventive original products and frozen meals, opened four new stores this month and seven in November. In October, a store opened in La Verne in Los Angeles County.

Advertisement

“We see ourselves as your neighborhood grocery store,” the company said on its website, announcing its latest store openings. “Step inside and you’ll find unconventional and interesting products in the Trader Joe’s label like Mandarin Orange Chicken and Cold Brew Coffee Concentrate.”

The company plans to open at least two more stores before year’s end, in Columbia, S.C., and Williamsville, N.Y.

There are more than 600 Trader Joe’s nationwide and around 200 in California.

The Costa Mesa store will offer fan favorites, including original Trader Joe’s tote bags and a wide selection of cheeses. The city’s other location is nearby on West 17th Street, and competitors such as Whole Foods, Ralphs and Vons also dot the neighborhood.

Advertisement

The company’s expansion comes as grocery stores across Southern California and the country compete to win over budget-conscious consumers. Inflation has driven up supermarket prices in recent years, causing average Americans to cut back on discretionary spending and seek out bargains.

Trader Joe’s is privately held and owned by families who also own part of the Aldi supermarket chain, according to its website.

Its first location opened in Pasadena in 1967.