California-based company recalls thousands of cases of salad dressing over ‘foreign objects’

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration campus in Silver Spring, Md.
By Suhauna Hussain
By Suhauna Hussain
A California food manufacturer is recalling thousands of cases of salad dressing distributed to major retailers over potential contamination from “foreign objects.”

The company, Irvine-based Ventura Foods, recalled 3,556 cases of the dressing that could be contaminated by “black plastic planting material” in the granulated onion used, according to an alert issued by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ventura Foods voluntarily initiated the recall of the product, which was sold at Costco, Publix and several other retailers across 27 states, according to the FDA.

None of the 42 locations where the product was sold were in California.

Ventura Foods said it issued the recall after one of its ingredient suppliers recalled a batch of onion granules that the company had used n some of its dressings.

“Upon receiving notice of the supplier’s recall, we acted with urgency to remove all potentially impacted product from the marketplace. This includes urging our customers, their distributors and retailers to review their inventory, segregate and stop the further sale and distribution of any products subject to the recall,” said company spokesperson Eniko Bolivar-Murphy in an emailed statement. “The safety of our products is and will always be our top priority.”

The FDA issued its initial recall alert in early November. Costco also alerted customers at that time, noting that customers could return the products to stores for a full refund. The affected products had sell-by dates between Oct. 17 and Nov. 9.

The company recalled the following types of salad dressing:

  • Creamy Poblano Avocado Ranch Dressing and Dip
  • Ventura Caesar Dressing
  • Pepper Mill Regal Caesar Dressing
  • Pepper Mill Creamy Caesar Dressing
  • Caesar Dressing served at Costco Service Deli
  • Caesar Dressing served at Costco Food Court
  • Hidden Valley, Buttermilk Ranch

