Trump made many tariff threats in 2025. Here are some that didn’t materialize

President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House in April.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

President Donald Trump made a lot of tariff threats and trade promises this year. Many materialized into a barrage of new import taxes that overturned decades of U.S. economic policy — but others have yet to be fulfilled as 2025 comes to a close.

Some of Trump’s unrealized threats reflect a broader approach from a president with a track record of using sky-high levies to pressure other countries into new trade deals, one-up retaliatory measures or even punish political critics. At the same time, they arrived as growing list of tariffs did go into effect — from Trump’s punishing new taxes on imported metals, to tit-for-tat levies with top U.S. trading partners like China — plunging consumers and businesses worldwide into uncertainty.

Here’s what Trump said when announcing some of his biggest (but still unrealized) tariff threats and promises this year, and where things stand today.

Advertisement

External Revenue Service

In his words:

Trump in a Jan. 14 social media post: “For far too long, we have relied on taxing our Great People using the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) ... We will begin charging those that make money off of us with Trade, and they will start paying, FINALLY, their fair share. January 20, 2025, will be the birth date of the External Revenue Service.”

Trump in his Jan. 20 inaugural address: “We are establishing the External Revenue Service to collect all tariffs, duties, and revenues. It will be massive amounts of money pouring into our Treasury, coming from foreign sources.”

What happened:

The External Revenue Service has yet to be established as of the end of December. While administration officials continued to reiterate plans for launching the External Revenue Service during Trump’s first months back in office, the entity does not yet exist.

Advertisement

200% tariff on European wine, Champagne and spirits

In his words:

Trump in a March 13 social media post: “The European Union, one of the most hostile and abusive taxing and tariffing authorities in the World, which was formed for the sole purpose of taking advantage of the United States, has just put a nasty 50% Tariff on Whisky. If this Tariff is not removed immediately, the U.S. will shortly place a 200% Tariff on all WINES, CHAMPAGNES, & ALCOHOLIC PRODUCTS COMING OUT OF FRANCE AND OTHER E.U. REPRESENTED COUNTRIES.”

What happened:

The EU’s planned levy on American whiskey — which it unveiled as part of broader retaliation in response to Trump’s new steel and aluminum tariffs — was postponed, with the latest delay reportedly running until at least February.

Trump’s 200% tariff threat on European alcohol never materialized. But spirits were not included in the EU-U.S. trade deal struck over the summer, which set a 15% rate on most European imports.

100% tariff on foreign-made films

In his words:

Trump in a May 4 social media post: “The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death ... I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”

Trump in a Sept. 29 social media post: “Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing ‘candy from a baby’ ... I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States.”

What happened:

Despite Trump’s repeated threats, the U.S. has yet to impose a 100% tariff on foreign films. After his initial May promise to initiate the process, the White House said no final decision had been made. Also still unclear is how the U.S. would tax a movie made overseas.

Tariffs on pharmaceutical drugs

In his words:

Trump in a Cabinet meeting on July 8: “We’ll be announcing something very soon on pharmaceuticals. We’re going to give people about a year, a year and a half, to come in. And after that, they’re going to be tariffed ... They’re going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent.”

Advertisement

Trump in a Sept. 25 social media post: “Starting October 1st, 2025, we will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any branded or patented Pharmaceutical Product, unless a Company IS BUILDING their Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Plant in America.”

What happened:

The president did not sign an executive order imposing a 100% tariff on pharma products on Oct. 1, and, as of today, no levy has been put into place. But Trump previously suggested that steep levies on pharmaceutical drugs could arrive further down the road, telling CNBC in August that he would start by charging a “small tariff” and potentially raise the rate as high as 250%. Meanwhile, trade agreements with specific countries set their own rates or exemptions — with the U.K., for example, securing a 0% tariff on all British medicine exported to the U.S. for three years. The administration also announced deals with specific companies with promises of lower drug prices.

100% tariff on computer chips

In his words:

Trump on August 6: “We’ll be putting a tariff of approximately 100% on chips and semiconductors ... But if you’re building in the United States of America, there’s no charge.”

What happened:

A sweeping 100% on computer chips has yet to go into effect. When announcing his plans to impose the levy back in August, Trump was not specific about the timing. And other details have remained scarce.

$2,000 tariff dividend

In his words:

Trump in a Nov. 9 social media post: “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! ... A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

What happened:

Details about how, when and if a tariff dividend will reach Americans are still scarce. Budget experts have said that the math doesn’t add up. And Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent suggested that it might not mean checks from the government. Instead, Bessent told ABC in November, the rebate might take the form of tax cuts. White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett also told CBS News that it’s up to Congress.

Grantham-Philips writes for the Associated Press.