California sets up a showdown with Washington by reissuing licenses to migrant truckers

Trucks were parked in Bakersfield in November because of a lack of drivers after a crackdown on immigrant drivers.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

California has delayed its cancellation of thousands of commercial driver’s licenses held by migrants, setting it up for another showdown with Washington.

The Department of Motor Vehicles announced on Tuesday that the 17,000 migrant truck drivers whose licenses had been revoked can now keep them for 60 more days, which could enable the drivers to retake tests and do whatever is necessary to remain legal.

“Commercial drivers are an important part of our economy — our supply chains don’t move, and our communities don’t stay connected without them,” said DMV Director Steve Gordon in a statement after the extension.

Advertisement

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reacted by threatening to cut $160 million in federal funding to California if the state doesn’t meet the Jan. 5 deadline to revoke unvetted foreign trucker licenses.

“California does NOT have an ‘extension’ to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads,” Duffy posted on X.

He had earlier withheld $40 million in federal funding to California for failing to enforce English proficiency tests for truckers.

Advertisement

California’s move to delay license revocations comes days after the Sikh Coalition and the Asian Law Caucus, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging that the DMV failed to offer proper recourse for affected drivers, refused to renew or issue new commercial driver’s licenses, and violated their rights.

The 60-day extension allows those drivers whose licenses were set to expire on Jan. 5 to continue driving until March 6.

“It’s one small positive step forward,” said Manpreet Kaur, the vice mayor of Bakersfield, home to many migrant truckers. “We were extremely relieved to see this within the community here in Bakersfield.”

Bakersfield is a hub for trucking in the Central Valley, with a large concentration of the Punjabi Sikh community that was affected by the decision to revoke licenses. Kaur said truckers have been unfairly targeted in the political tussle between state policy and federal rules.

Punjabi Sikhs are a pillar of the American trucking industry. An estimated 150,000 work in trucking, with the majority based on the West Coast.

Commercial licenses for non-American drivers became a political flash point in 2025 after an undocumented Punjabi trucker was involved in an accident in Florida that resulted in the death of three people.

Advertisement

A federal audit found that many commercial licenses issued to immigrant drivers were set to expire long past the duration of immigrant truckers’ legal stay in the U.S.

Critics have contended that drivers shouldn’t be punished for clerical errors of the DMV.

“I believe all 17,000 truckers will be able to take the [commercial driver’s license] test by March,” said Matt Cartwright, a transportation and personal injury attorney and former U.S. representative from Pennsylvania. “The safe drivers will have no problem passing.”

California Immigrant truck drivers in limbo as feds deny California effort to reissue licenses Thousands of immigrant drivers whose commercial driver’s licenses are set to expire were left disappointed when news spread that California was planning on reissuing the licenses — only to learn federal regulators had not authorized doing so.

The extension could be used to do more thorough screening, such as verifying status, confirming qualifications, and documenting the process so the public can trust the outcome and safety is ensured, said Tray Gober of LGR Law Firm.

Trucking trade groups once complained about driver shortages and welcomed immigrant drivers. Now, the associations say the shortages no longer exist because of the freight recession and are supportive of the federal crackdown on foreign drivers. Some have backed the move to remove unqualified drivers who can’t read road signs.

One new issue that might emerge from reapplication is whether, “by submitting to the new rules, immigrants with revoked licenses are giving up any right to sue for improper revocation,” said attorney Doug Burnetti, who has been closely following the policy changes.

“I suspect that may be fact-specific and depend on each case, but if I were representing the federal government, I would argue that reapplication under the new rules waives any objections to the revocation under the old rules,” Brunetti said.

Advertisement

On the other hand, he said, the truckers would argue they had no choice but to reapply to try to get their licenses back.

“That’s an interesting question that will ultimately have to be resolved by a judge,” he said.