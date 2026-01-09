Marshalls closes Hollywood and San José outlets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The popular discount retailer Marshalls has closed two locations in California this month as it adapts to an increasingly competitive retail environment.

One of the Marshalls on Hollywood Boulevard, near famous landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and TCL Chinese Theatre, has closed and was unreachable by phone.

An October Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, filed late last year, said 62 employees would be laid off. An employee at a nearby Marshalls confirmed the closure.

A San José storefront also shut down, affecting 64 employees. A recorded message from the store said it has closed permanently.

Marshalls is part of TJX Companies, which also owns T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra.

Last quarter, the company reported sales growth that exceeded its own expectations.

In an earnings call in November, Chief Executive Ernie Herrman said he was “extremely pleased” with the company’s quarterly performance and sees “great potential to continue capturing market share and successfully growing TJX around the globe.”

There are more than 1,200 Marshalls locations in the U.S. and about 150 in California, the state with the most stores.

Several stores operate in Los Angeles, including ones in Sawtelle and West Hollywood.

Despite Herrman’s optimism, the loss of the Hollywood Boulevard Marshalls will be felt by the surrounding community and tourists who frequent the area.

The company did not respond to questions about why the location was shut down.

Major retailers, including Macy’s, closed locations last year as consumers under pressure from inflation are pulling back on discretionary spending.

Claire’s, the jewelry and accessory retailer geared toward teens, filed for bankruptcy in August. The iconic Los Angeles-born fashion brand Forever 21 also closed all of its stores last year after filing for bankruptcy for a second time.

“Rising costs and increased competition from abroad have made our current business model unsustainable,” Forever 21 Chief Executive Brad Sell said in a statement.

Marshalls is popular for carrying brand-name clothes, shoes and decor at discounted prices. Its competitors include Ross Dress for Less and JCPenney.