Advertisement
Business

Marshalls closes Hollywood and San José outlets

Marshalls Dept. store at 7013 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.
(Google Maps)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

The popular discount retailer Marshalls has closed two locations in California this month as it adapts to an increasingly competitive retail environment.

One of the Marshalls on Hollywood Boulevard, near famous landmarks such as the Hollywood Walk of Fame and TCL Chinese Theatre, has closed and was unreachable by phone.

An October Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice, filed late last year, said 62 employees would be laid off. An employee at a nearby Marshalls confirmed the closure.

Advertisement

A San José storefront also shut down, affecting 64 employees. A recorded message from the store said it has closed permanently.

The Macy's store overlooking Union Square is seen in San Francisco, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024. Macy's will close 150 unproductive namesake stores over the next three years including 50 by year-end, the department store operator said Tuesday after posting a fourth-quarter loss and declining sales. The Union Square store is among dozens it's considering closing. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Business

Downtown Los Angeles Macy’s is among 150 locations to close

The department store Macy’s this week announced 66 location closures, part of a larger plan to shutter 150 locations by 2027. Kohl’s announced the closure of 10 stores in California.

Marshalls is part of TJX Companies, which also owns T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra.

Last quarter, the company reported sales growth that exceeded its own expectations.

In an earnings call in November, Chief Executive Ernie Herrman said he was “extremely pleased” with the company’s quarterly performance and sees “great potential to continue capturing market share and successfully growing TJX around the globe.”

Advertisement

There are more than 1,200 Marshalls locations in the U.S. and about 150 in California, the state with the most stores.

Several stores operate in Los Angeles, including ones in Sawtelle and West Hollywood.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 16: An Amazon delivery driver loads a cart with packages on July 16, 2024 in San Francisco, California. As the annual Amazon Prime Day is underway, the U.S. Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee has made public early results of an investigation into working conditions at Amazon warehouses that reveal that Prime Day is a major cause of worker injuries. The committee received internal data from Amazon that showed total injuries on Prime Day 2019 were nearly 45 injuries per 100 workers. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Business

Holiday shoppers spent a record amount online, searching out deals amid economic anxiety

U.S. consumers spent a record $257.8 billion online from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, Adobe data shows.

Despite Herrman’s optimism, the loss of the Hollywood Boulevard Marshalls will be felt by the surrounding community and tourists who frequent the area.

The company did not respond to questions about why the location was shut down.

Major retailers, including Macy’s, closed locations last year as consumers under pressure from inflation are pulling back on discretionary spending.

Claire’s, the jewelry and accessory retailer geared toward teens, filed for bankruptcy in August. The iconic Los Angeles-born fashion brand Forever 21 also closed all of its stores last year after filing for bankruptcy for a second time.

“Rising costs and increased competition from abroad have made our current business model unsustainable,” Forever 21 Chief Executive Brad Sell said in a statement.

Marshalls is popular for carrying brand-name clothes, shoes and decor at discounted prices. Its competitors include Ross Dress for Less and JCPenney.

More to Read

BusinessWorld & NationJobs, Labor & WorkplaceRetail

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement