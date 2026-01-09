Advertisement
Business

‘If we open, we have to start over from scratch.’ Businesses still stuck a year after the L.A. fires

Remnants of the the Pacific Palisades Business Block,
Remnants of the historic Pacific Palisades Business Block a year after the wildfire.
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
EL SEGUNDO, CA-NOVEMBER 2, 2023, 2023:Roger Vincent, staff writer, Los Angeles Times (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen and Roger Vincent
Photography by 
Kayla Bartkowski
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

  • A year after the January wildfires, most businesses in affected neighborhoods remain shuttered, with those reopened reporting roughly half their previous customer base and revenue.
  • More than 1,800 small businesses across burn zones face an uncertain future, with owners struggling to navigate insurance claims and cleanup costs largely unsupported.
  • Business leaders and major developers are pushing officials to speed up permitting and inspections, saying faster reconstruction is critical for jobs and tax revenue.

The charred remains of the historic Pacific Palisades Business Block cast a shadow over a once-bustling shopping district along West Sunset Boulevard.

Empty lots littered with debris and ash line the street where houses and small businesses once stood. A year since the Palisades fire roared through the neighborhood, only a handful of businesses have reopened.

The Starbucks, Bank of America, and other businesses that used to operate in the century-old Business Block are gone. All that remains of the Spanish Colonial Revival building are some arches surrounding what used to be a busy retail space. The rusty remains of a walk-in vault squats in the center of the structure.

Advertisement

Nearby, the Shade Store, the Free-est clothing store, Skin Local spa, a Hastens mattress store, Sweet Laurel Bakery and the Hydration Room are among the many stores still shuttered. Local barbershop Gornik & Drucker doesn’t know if it can reopen.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - DECEMBER 17, 2025 - A pedestrian is reflected in the storefront window of Erewhon market that plans to reopen its store in August 2026 in Palisades Village. The Palisades Village mall, including Erewhon, survived the fire but were heavily smoked damaged. Erewhon and other stores are being taken down to the studs and rebuilt. Photograph taken on December 17, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Business

Erewhon and others shut by fire set to reopen in Pacific Palisades mall

Fancy grocer Erewhon will return to Pacific Palisades in an entirely rebuilt store, as the neighborhood’s luxury mall, owned by developer Rick Caruso, undergoes renovations for a reopening next August.

“We have been going back and forth on what it would take to survive,” co-owner Leslie Gornik said. “If we open, we have to start over from scratch.”

The Palisades fire burned for 38 days, destroying more than 6,800 structures, damaging countless others and forcing most of the neighborhood’s residents to move elsewhere. About 30 miles northeast, the Eaton fire burned more than 9,400 structures. Combined, the fires killed 31 people.

Remnants of the the Pacific Palisades Business Block, which was completed in 1924 and burned in the Palisades fire.

The few businesses that are back in Palisades serve as a beacon of hope for the community, but owners and managers say business is down and customers haven’t returned.

Ruby Nails & Spa, located near the Business Block, was closed for eight months before reopening in September. Now business is only half of what it was before the fires, owner Ruby Hong-Tran said.

Advertisement

“People come back to support but they live far away now,” she said. “All my clients, their houses burned.”

Ruby Hong-Tran, owner of Ruby Nails & Spa in Pacific Palisades, says her business is half of what it was since reopening.
Ruby Hong-Tran, owner of Ruby Nails & Spa in Pacific Palisades, says her business is half of what it was since reopening.

It took months to clean all the smoke damage from her shop. The front still is being fixed to cover up burn damage.

The firestorms destroyed swaths of other neighborhoods too, including Malibu, Topanga, Sierra Madre and Altadena, where businesses and homeowners also are struggling to build back. Some are figuring out whether it is worth rebuilding. Some have given up.

The Los Angeles Economic Development Corporation estimated last year that more than 1,800 small businesses were in the burn zones in Pacific Palisades, Malibu and Altadena, impacting more than 11,000 jobs.

Altadena, CA - January 28: Carrie Meyers, the owner of Steve's Pet Store, looks over the rubble of her business that was destroyed in the Eaton Fire on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025 in Altadena, CA. (Carlin Stiehl / For the Times)

Business

After the fire, a crisis for Altadena’s small-business owners: ‘Who is going to want to come here?’

Some small businesses burned down in the Eaton fire. Others are ‘silent casualties’: Intact but out of commission as the community rebuilds.

Businesses say they often have been on their own. The Federal Emergency Management Agency tasked the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to clean up debris at private residences, some public buildings and places of worship — but not commercial properties.

Business owners had to clean up the charred debris and toxic waste on their properties. Many had to navigate complicated insurance claims and apply for emergency loans to stay afloat.

Rosie Maravilla, general manager of Anawalt’s Palisades Hardware, said damage to her store was limited, and insurance covered the cleaning, so she was able to open quickly. The store reopened just one month after the fire.

Rosie Maravilla, general manager of Anawalt Palisades Hardware, in front of of the store in Pacific Palisades.
Rosie Maravilla, general manager of Anawalt Palisades Hardware, in front of of the store in Pacific Palisades.

Still, sales are 35% lower than what they used to be.

“In the early days it was bad. We weren’t making anything,” Maravilla said. “We’re lucky the company kept us employed.”

The customer base has changed. Instead of homeowners working on personal projects, the store is serving contractors working on rebuilding in the area.

An archival image of the area in Pacific Palisades hangs over the aisles in Anawalt Palisades Hardware.
An archival image of the area in Pacific Palisades hangs over the aisles in Anawalt Palisades Hardware, where business is down despite a customer base of contractors who are rebuilding.

Across the street from the Business Block, the Palisades Village mall was spared the flames but is still shut down as it replaces its drywall to eliminate airborne contaminants that the fire could have spread.

All of its posh shops still are shut: Erewhon, Bay Theater, Blue Ribbon Sushi, athletic apparel store Alo, Buck Mason men’s and Veronica Beard women’s boutiques.

Mall owner and developer Rick Caruso said he is spending $60 million to reopen in August.

The need to bring back businesses impacted by the fires is urgent, Caruso said, and not just to support returning residents.

“It’s critical to bring jobs back and also for the city to start creating some tax revenue to support city services,” he said. ”Leaders need to do more to speed up the rebuilding process, such as speeding up the approval of building permits and stationing building inspectors closer to burn areas.”

Pedestrians walk past the Erewhon market in Palisades Village that plans to reopen this year.
Pedestrians walk past the Erewhon market in Palisades Village that plans to reopen this year.
(Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Wednesday on the anniversary of the fireCaruso sent three light beams into the sky over the mall, which met in one stream to honor the impacted communities of Pacific Palisades, Altadena and Malibu.

The nighttime display will continue through Sunday.

Business Block’s history dates to 1924, when it served as a home for the community’s first ventures. In the 1980s, plans to tear it down and build a mall sparked a local uprising to save the historic symbol of the neighborhood’s vibrancy. It was designated a Los Angeles Historic-Cultural Monument in 1984.

Tiana Noble, a Starbucks spokesperson, said the landlord terminated the company’s lease when the building burned down. Bank of America said it secured a new lease to rebuild nearby.

Altadena, CA, Monday, May 5, 2025 - Maggie Cortez owns El Patron and is fighting for it's survival months after the Eaton Fire destroyed many nearby businesses and neighborhoods. She hugs a customer during a Cinco De Mayo party. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

California

In a race to clean up Altadena, businesses are on their own

The Army Corps was tasked with cleaning up residences in the fire zones, but not commercial properties. In Altadena, this has left business districts stuck in a toxic limbo.

Business Block’s fate is still unclear. Some people want to preserve its shell and turn it into a memorial.

This week it was ringed by a fence emblazoned with the words “Empowering fresh starts together.”

Caruso said the ruins should be torn down.

“It needs to be demolished and cleaned up,” he said. “It’s an eyesore right now and a hazard. I would put grass on it and make it attractive to the community.”

Twisted and scorched remnants of the the Pacific Palisades Business Block still are there a year after the fire.
Twisted and scorched remnants of the the Pacific Palisades Business Block still are there a year after the fire.

A short walk from the Business Block and near a burned-down Ralphs grocery store is the Palisades Garden Cafe, one of the few places in the neighborhood to get food and drink. The small, vibrant cafe was closed for two months after the fire, during which the employees went without pay.

Manager Lita Rodriguez said business is improving but misses the regulars.

“We used to get tons of students and teachers who live and work here,” she said. “Our customers are mostly contractors now.”

More to Read

BusinessReal EstateRetailJobs, Labor & Workplace

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

Roger Vincent

Roger Vincent covers commercial real estate for the Los Angeles Times.

Kayla Bartkowski

Kayla Bartkowski is a photojournalism fellow at the Los Angeles Times. Originally from Rochester, N.Y., she graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology in 2024 with a degree in photojournalism and a minor in international relations. After college, she spent the summer as a photography intern at the Boston Globe, followed by six months in Washington, D.C., where she covered politics and breaking news as an intern with Getty Images. Her work is driven by a deep interest in stories that explore the intersection of climate and the human experience. Outside of journalism, Bartkowski loves spending time outdoors, hiking, climbing and traveling, as well as hanging out with friends and playing music.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement