Macy’s to close two more locations in California

Two Macy’s stores in California are among those scheduled to close this year.

Macy’s plans to shutter 14 locations nationwide, including two in California, in the coming months.

In California, the La Mesa and Tracy locations are slated for closure. Clearance sales will begin in mid-January and run for about 10 weeks, a Macy’s spokesperson said.

Closures also are planned for 12 stores across Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas and Washington.

“Closing a store is never easy, and we don’t take these decisions lightly — but this focus enables us to deliver a stronger, more consistent Macy’s experience over the long term,” spokesperson Orlando Veras said in an emailed statement.

The company previously announced plans to close 150 stores by 2027. Last month, it reported having a better-than-expected quarter, including its strongest comparable sales growth in three years.

The department store chain’s chief executive, Tony Spring, wrote in a statement Thursday that the company’s decision to close “underproductive stores” is part of a broader strategy to focus on “reimagining” its stronger stores and updating its supply chain.

The closures also will enable Macy’s to focus on expanding its luxury business, Spring said. The upscale department store Bloomingdale’s is a subsidiary of Macy’s and performed well during the most recent fiscal quarter.

There are 424 Macy’s locations, according to the company’s store count.

In February 2024, Macy’s announced plans to shrink its physical footprint by 30% by 2027.

It announced the first 66 closures, including the downtown Los Angeles location, early last year. Before that, Macy’s closed its outlets in Simi Valley and Baldwin Hills and laid off 3.5% of its workforce.

Macy’s isn’t the only retailer shedding brick-and-mortar locations.

Supermarket operator Kroger, the parent company of Ralphs and Food 4 Less, last year decided to close more than 60 stores nationwide amid labor unrest and a failed merger with Albertsons.

Home goods retailer At Home closed 26 stores nationwide, including eight in California, as it declared bankruptcy.

Marshalls closed two locations in California this month.