Tesla to change access to ‘Full Self-Driving’ system into a monthly subscription

Tesla cars and trucks line a parking lots at a showroom and service center for Tesla in the North Hollywood.

Tesla Inc. will stop selling the assistance system it calls Full Self-Driving for a one-time fee and transition entirely to a monthly subscription model, according to Elon Musk.

The change will take effect after Feb. 14, the chief executive officer announced on X. Tesla has been selling the system — which requires active supervision and doesn’t make its vehicles autonomous — for an $8,000 one-time payment or a $99 per month subscription.

Although Musk didn’t offer any rationale for the switch, his compensation is partly dependent on growing the business. Reaching 10 million active FSD subscriptions is among the targets Tesla must hit for the CEO to earn additional shares under the pay package shareholders approved in November. Achieving a series of market capitalization and operational milestones could net him around $1 trillion worth of stock.

Tesla hasn’t disclosed how many of its customers have bought or are paying monthly subscriptions for FSD. Musk acknowledged challenges with the product early last year, when he was asked if the company would need to retrofit older vehicles equipped with less capable computing systems.

“The honest answer is that we’re going to have to,” Musk said during an earnings call. “That’s going to be painful and difficult, but we’ll get it done. Now I’m kind of glad that not that many people bought the FSD package.”

FSD also has been a target of criticism over how Tesla has marketed the system, and whether it’s safe to use. Allegations that the company is misleading Californians by exaggerating the automated-driving capabilities of its vehicles could lead to the state suspending the company’s sales license for 30 days early this year.

Tesla fell well behind China’s BYD Co. in global battery-electric vehicle deliveries last year. In the midst of back-to-back annual sales declines, Musk has placed greater emphasis on initiatives including FSD, robotaxis and humanoid robots.

Lee writes for Bloomberg.