Wall Street steadies as chip stocks bounce back and oil prices ease

Trader Michael Capolino works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Wall Street steadied on Thursday as stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry bounced back after an encouraging report from a Taiwanese chip giant and as oil prices eased sharply.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% and snapped the two-day losing streak it had been on since setting an all-time high. The Dow Jones industrial average added 292 points, or 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

Nvidia and other formerly high-flying AI stocks helped lift the market after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., a major supplier to the industry, reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. TSMC also said it could boost its investment in equipment to $56 billion this year to take advantage of the AI boom.

Advertisement

The frenzy around AI has already sent Nvidia and other superstar stocks to dizzying heights, but that stirred criticism that their prices had shot too high. Nvidia was one of the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 on Wednesday after sinking 1.4%. But it rose 2.1% after TSMC Chief Financial Officer Wendell Huang said it’s seeing “continued strong demand” in an encouraging signal for the entire AI industry.

TSMC is a crucial player as a major supplier for Nvidia and other giants and as a key customer for ASML and other providers. TSMC’s stock that trades in the United States rose 4.4%, while ASML’s U.S.-listed stock rallied 5.4%.

Other chip-related companies helped lead the U.S. stock market, including gains of 7.7% for KLA Corp. and 5.7% for Applied Materials.

Advertisement

Also helping to calm financial markets was a sharp easing in oil prices.

A barrel of benchmark U.S. crude sank 4.6% to $59.19, while Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 4.1% to settle at $63.76 per barrel. Analysts pointed to comments from President Trump, who said Wednesday afternoon that he heard “on good authority” that plans for executions in Iran have stopped amid widespread protests against the country’s leadership.

Financial markets took that as a signal that tensions flaring above some of the world’s largest oil deposits could ease, which in turn could lower the possibility of a disruption to the flow of oil.

Gold’s price edged back 0.3% in another signal of potentially calming nerves across financial markets.

Earnings reporting season for big U.S. companies continued to pick up pace, meanwhile, with several more big financial companies delivering their results for the last three months of 2025.

BlackRock, the giant that’s now overseeing more than $14 trillion in investments, rose 5.9% after reporting stronger profit and revenue than analysts expected.

Morgan Stanley climbed 5.8% after likewise delivering stronger profit and revenue than expected. Goldman Sachs rose 4.6% after the investment bank topped analysts’ forecasts for profit but fell short on revenue.

Advertisement

Outside of earnings, Boston Scientific fell 4% after announcing it‘s buying Penumbra, whose products help remove blood clots, in a cash and stock deal valued at roughly $14.5 billion. Penumbra’s stock jumped 11.8%.

In the bond market, Treasury yields rose after encouraging reports on the U.S. economy.

One said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week in an indication that the pace of layoffs may be slowing. Other reports, meanwhile, said manufacturing was significantly stronger in the mid-Atlantic region and in New York state than economists expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.17% from 4.12% just before the release of the reports. It was at 4.15% late Wednesday.

The stronger-than-expected data on the U.S. economy helped stocks of smaller companies to lead the market. Their profits can be tied more closely to the strength of the U.S. economy than their bigger multinational rivals, and the Russell 2000 index rose 0.9%.

All told, the S&P 500 rose 17.87 points to 6,944.47. The Dow Jones added 292.81 to 49,442.44, and the Nasdaq composite gained 58.27 to 23,530.02.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed across Europe and Asia.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.6% for one of the world’s bigger moves.

Choe writes for the Associated Press.