How would working abroad affect my taxes and Social Security?

Americans working abroad are still required to file annual tax returns with the IRS reporting income, but much if not all of their earnings abroad could avoid U.S. taxes.

Dear Liz: It has become difficult to find good employment in my field. I’ve been able to find several openings that sound exactly like what I want outside the U.S. If I successfully apply for a position in a foreign country, it could mean paying income taxes into both the U.S. system and the foreign country. Not being a citizen of that country may also limit possible future employment opportunities. Once employed and resident in that county for the required time, I could apply for citizenship and pay the fee to renounce U.S. citizenship.

Obviously, this step would come with significant financial implications, including no longer being able to receive Social Security (into which I have paid during my U.S. employment). My banking and investment accounts would have to be completely rearranged as well. Obviously, a large number of people emigrate and change their citizenship every year, but how does one navigate all this financially?

Answer: You’ve come to some interesting but likely erroneous conclusions about working abroad.

Let’s start with taxes. The U.S. tax code has a few provisions designed to help people working abroad avoid double taxation, including the foreign earned income exclusion (which is up to $132,900 in 2026) and the foreign tax credit. You will still be required to file annual tax returns with the IRS reporting your worldwide income, but much if not all of your earnings abroad could avoid U.S. taxes.

Next, let’s discuss citizenship. About half the countries in the world, including the U.S., allow dual citizenship. If the country where you want to work does not, and you decide to renounce your U.S. citizenship, you still have a right to the Social Security benefits you’ve earned in America.

Keep in mind, though, that renunciation is considered permanent. If you changed your mind later, you would have to try to get a U.S. visa and go through all the steps to be naturalized, which can be a long process.

As far as your financial accounts, they can stay as they are as long as you maintain U.S. citizenship. You’ll likely need to set up bank and perhaps other financial accounts in the new country as well. Consider reading “Borderless Living: How to Create Freedom and Financial Security for Americans Abroad” by financial planner Brian Dunhill.

Dear Liz: I am in my late 70s. My husband is in his mid 80s and in poor health. Are there advantages to transferring the title to our house into my name alone so I can be the sole owner?

Answer: Owning the house solo could make it easier for you to sell or refinance without your husband’s involvement.

But you would miss out on a significant tax break. At least one half of the property — and both halves in community property states — get a new value for tax purposes when a spouse dies. This “step up” in tax basis can reduce or eliminate capital gains taxes when the house is sold.

There could be additional drawbacks, depending on where you live and your circumstances. A tax pro or an estate planning attorney can give you personalized advice.

Dear Liz: You wrote in a recent column that grandparents could pay tuition directly to a school, and it would not trigger a gift tax return. That’s true, but my daughters have told me — and two private, expensive, and not excessively generous universities have verified — that my paying $20,000 in tuition would decrease my grandchildren’s financial aid package by $10,000 to $20,000. I would appreciate your comments.

Answer: How about, “No good deed goes unpunished — at least at private, expensive and not excessively generous universities?”

The vast majority of colleges use the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA to determine financial need. The FAFSA was revised a few years ago so that it no longer counts cash gifts from grandparents or other non-custodial relatives. The same is true for withdrawals from 529 college savings plans owned by non-custodial relatives. Before the change, such gifts and withdrawals would be counted as untaxed student income, which had a huge negative effect on financial aid. Now, the money has no impact at all — except at schools that haven’t adopted these changes.

About 200 private colleges and universities use an additional tool, the College Scholarship Service (CSS) Profile, which can still factor in help from grandparents and other relatives. Typically, though, the maximum reduction would be 50%, not dollar for dollar.

