Breaking News
8 Tahoe skiers killed in one of the deadliest avalanches in modern California history
Advertisement
Business

DMV decides not to suspend Tesla sales in California over deceptive marketing

Tesla vehicles at a dealership
Tesla has avoided a 30-day suspension of its California dealer and manufacturer licenses after complying with a regulatory order to end misleading “Autopilot” marketing claims.
(Mike Stewart / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
Staff Writer Follow
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

Tesla sales won’t be suspended in California after regulators ruled Tuesday that the electric vehicle company has stopped misleading customers about its driver assistance features.

In December, the California Department of Motor Vehicles found Tesla in violation of state law for exaggerating the capabilities of its “Autopilot” and “Full Self-Driving” technology.

The technology cannot be used without an alert human driver present.

The DMV threatened to suspend Tesla’s dealer and manufacturer licenses in the state for 30 days if it did not correct its marketing.

Advertisement
In this Friday, July 6, 2018, photograph, prospective customers confer with sales associates as a Model S sits on display in a Tesla showroom in the Cherry Creek Mall in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Business

California DMV threatens to shut down Tesla sales over ‘autopilot’ false advertising

The California DMV has given Tesla 90 days to correct its misleading advertising for its driving assistance features or the company will be barred from selling vehicles in the state for one month.

Since then, Tesla has stopped using the term “autopilot” in California and added “supervised” to describe its Full Self-Driving mode.

“The department is pleased that Tesla took the required action to remain in compliance with the State of California’s consumer protections,” DMV Director Steve Gordon said in a statement.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has long touted the abilities of Tesla’s driver assistance features, claiming for more than 10 years that a Tesla can drive itself as safely as a human.

Advertisement

Last year, a Miami jury found Tesla partly responsible for a fatal crash involving its Autopilot system and ordered the company to pay $240 million to the victims.

A vehicle Tesla is using for robotaxi testing purposes on Oltorf Street in Austin, Texas, US, on Sunday, June 22, 2025. The launch of Tesla Inc.'s driverless taxi service Sunday is set to begin modestly, with a handful of vehicles in limited areas of the city. Photographer: Tim Goessman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Business

A deadly crash and Musk’s exaggerations: Inside two lawsuits over Tesla’s self-driving tech

As Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk banks the future of his company on autonomous robotaxis, several lawsuits raise concerns over the safety of the technology.

Also, last year, Tesla shareholders sued Musk for making “materially false” claims about Tesla’s robotaxi operations in Austin, Texas.

Regulators had given Tesla 90 days from December to adjust its advertising and stop leading consumers to believe that Autopilot and Full Self-Driving could be used safely without an attentive human.

More to Read

Business

Inside the business of entertainment

The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Business

Advertisement
Advertisement