County prosecutors probing whether Edison should be criminally prosecuted for Eaton fire

Devastation in Altadena after the Eaton fire, which ignited on Jan. 7, 2025
(G L Askew II)
LOS ANGELES, CA-SEPGTEMBER 25, 2014: Melody Petersen
By Melody Petersen
The Los Angeles County District Attorney is investigating whether Southern California Edison should be criminally prosecuted for its actions in last year’s devastating Eaton wildfire, which killed 19 people and left thousands of families homeless, the company said Wednesday.

Pedro Pizarro, chief executive of Edison International, told Wall Street analysts during an afternoon conference call that the company was cooperating with the District Attorney’s office. He said he didn’t know the magnitude of the investigation.

The company said in its annual 10-K report, which was released Wednesday, that it “could be subject to material fines, penalties, or restitution” if the investigation “determined that it failed to comply with applicable laws and regulations.”

“SCE is not aware of any basis for felony liability with regards to the Eaton Fire,” the report said. “Any fines and penalties incurred in connection with the Eaton Fire will not be recoverable from insurance, from the Wildfire Fund, or through electric rates.”

The District Attorney’s office declined to comment.

Altadena, CA - February 11: Investigators view the Edison electrical lines, transmission towers and surrounding area, which is a location that is being investigated as the possible origin of the Eaton fire in Eaton Canyon in Altadena Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Edison neglected maintenance of its aging transmission lines before the Jan. 7 fires. Now it’s trying to catch up

Southern California Edison began charging customers for hundreds of millions of dollars of maintenance on its aging transmission lines that regulators approved but it did not actually do in the four years before the Eaton fire, according to state documents.

The investigation into the fire, which destroyed a wide swath of Altadena, has not yet been released. Pizarro has said that a leading theory of the fire’s cause is that a century-old transmission line in Eaton Canyon, which had not carried power for 50 years, somehow re-energized and sparked the fire.

Edison executives have said they didn’t remove the line because they believed it would be used in the future.

Company executives knew idle transmission lines could spark wildfires. In 2019, investigators traced the Kincade fire in Sonoma County, which destroyed 374 homes and other structures, to a transmission line owned by Pacific Gas & Electric that was no longer in service.

The Times reported in December how Edison fell behind in maintenance of its transmission system before the fire.

Despite the dangerous Santa Ana wind conditions on Jan. 7, 2025, Edison decided not to shut down the transmission lines running through Eaton Canyon. Pizarro has said the winds that night didn’t meet the company’s threshold at the time for turning off the lines.

ALTADENA, CA - JANUARY 15, 2025 - - Workers with Southern California Edison, along with other electrical construction workers, attach lines to a telephone pole among the ruins of a structure destroyed by the Eaton fire in Altadena on January 15, 2025. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

Edison’s safety record declined last year. Executive bonuses rose anyway

Edison executives are expected to receive lower compensation when the utility’s wires spark fires. The company failed in key safety metrics, but executives still got higher bonuses.

Pizarro told investors on the call Wednesday that he continued to believe that the company had acted as a “reasonable utility operator” before the deadly fire.

Under state law, if a utility is determined to have acted reasonably it can be reimbursed for all or most of the damages of the fire by a state wildfire fund.

Altadena, CA - February 11: Investigators view the Edison electrical lines, transmission towers and surrounding area, which is a location that is being investigated as the possible origin of the Eaton fire in Eaton Canyon in Altadena Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Climate & Environment

‘This fire could have been prevented’: How utilities fought removal of old power lines

Regulators wanted Southern California Edison and other utilities to remove abandoned power lines — such as the one suspected of igniting the Eaton fire — but backed down amid utility opposition.

Melody Petersen

Melody Petersen is an investigative reporter for the Los Angeles Times, writing about business and healthcare. Send her tips securely on Signal at (213) 327-8634.

