Lucid cuts hundreds of workers in latest blow to EV industry

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 20: Lucid Motors electric cars are seen parked outside the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Lucid Group Inc. is slashing its workforce following a difficult 2025 for the electric vehicle maker, which struggled to boost production in a volatile auto market.

The cuts will impact 12% of its global workforce, the automaker said Friday in an emailed statement. Lucid didn’t specify the total number of job losses or current headcount, but the company had 6,800 employees at the end of 2024, suggesting the cuts are in the hundreds.

The move was “designed to streamline our organization so we can operate with greater efficiency and deliver on our commitments to gross margin improvement and long term growth,” the company said. Hourly production workforce at its Arizona manufacturing facility won’t be impacted by the cuts.

The automaker, one of few pure-play EV makers in the US, grappled with production challenges, supply-chain impacts and rising costs in 2025 as tariffs whipsawed the industry and policy changes pressured sales. Lucid currently makes two vehicles, a luxury Air sedan and the Gravity SUV, and aims to launch a midsize vehicle this year.

Lucid produced about 18,300 vehicles last year, more than double the year before. It has also been ramping up work on autonomous vehicles.