Business

US Secret Service Says Armed Man Shot, Killed at Mar-a-Lago

Mar-a-Lago resort owned by Donald Trump
(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Wendy Benjaminson
Myles Miller and María Paula Mijares Torres
Bloomberg

The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that a man in his early 20s was seen entering the property “carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1:30 am Sunday shooting.

The statement said that Secret Service and a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and “shots were fired by law enforcement.” No law enforcement officials were injured.

