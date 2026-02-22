US Secret Service Says Armed Man Shot, Killed at Mar-a-Lago

The US Secret Service said it shot and killed an armed man who entered a secured area at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

The Secret Service said in a statement posted on X that a man in his early 20s was seen entering the property “carrying what appeared to be a shotgun and a fuel can.”

Trump spent the weekend in Washington, and nobody under Secret Service protection was present at the time of the 1:30 am Sunday shooting.

The statement said that Secret Service and a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy confronted the man and “shots were fired by law enforcement.” No law enforcement officials were injured.