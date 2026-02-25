Trader Joe’s fried rice recalled after glass contamination

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Handle this with care: there could be glass in fried rice at Trader Joe’s.

The manufacturer, Ajinomoto Foods North America, recalled more than 3 million pounds of frozen chicken fried rice that “may be contaminated with foreign material, specifically glass,” according to an alert issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s food safety division last week.

The recall applies to batches of Trader Joe’s private-label chicken fried rice with sold-by dates between Sept. 8 and Nov. 17. The product, which contains stir-fried rice, vegetables, seasoned dark chicken meat and eggs, was sold nationwide in approximately one-pound plastic bags.

The recall also applies to Ajinomoto-branded cases distributed only to Canadian retailers.

Trader Joe’s said in a statement Friday that customers with recalled products can return them to any Trader Joe’s location for a full refund.

Ajinomoto notified the USDA’s food safety division after receiving four consumer complaints about finding glass in their fried rice. There have been no confirmed injuries tied to the product, according to the alert, which recommends consumers to return it or toss it out.

Ajinomoto did not respond to a request for comment.

Trader Joe’s had 10 product recalls in 2025 affecting items like peaches, turkey wraps, and Cajun-style fettuccini alfredo, all recalled due to possible listeria contamination, according to a list on the company’s website .

Acai bowls were recalled over possible plastic contamination, while sesame miso salad and hot honey mustard dressing were recalled over undeclared allergens.

Trader Joe’s isn’t the only grocer dealing with food safety issues. The German discount supermarket chain Aldi also recalled 10 products in 2025, while Amazon-owned organic grocery chain Whole Foods’ website recalled 16 products.

The Monrovia-based company, which opened its first store in 1967 in Pasadena, is privately owned and known for its many private-label products, including cult favorite frozen orange chicken, cookie butter and viral miniature tote bags.