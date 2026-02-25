Troubled Moreno Valley Mall closed for safety violations

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

The Moreno Valley Mall in Riverside County remained closed Wednesday as owners faced fire safety violations that led the city to shut down most of the the vast retail center.

The sprawling indoor regional mall is a centerpiece of Moreno Valley serving customers from Riverside and San Bernardino counties. It was built in 1992 on the former site of Riverside International Raceway, once considered one of the finest automotive racing tracks in the country and a regular draw across Southern California for decades before it closed in 1989.

On Feb. 19 city officials “red-tagged” the mall for the owners’ failure to resolve a multitude of unresolved issues related to its fire protection systems.

The owners said they are “working hard to end this interruption.”

Portions of the two-level, 1.1-million-square-foot mall were deemed unsafe by county and state fire inspectors who recommended the city shut them down “until all live-saving measures are addressed,” the city said in a statement.

Department stores Macy’s and JCPenney are independently owned buildings at the mall with appropriately maintained fire protection systems that are independent and separate from the mall’s systems, which allows them to stay open, the city said.

The16-screen Harkins Theatres movie cineplex is also open.

City Councilwoman Elena Baca-Santa Cruz told the Riverside Press-Enterprise that the mall has “hundreds of violations,” though nine of them are preventing it from reopening.

“For example, there’s no backup generator. If there was a power failure, the whole place will go dark, and that’s a safety violation,.” Baca-Santa Cruz said last week.

The owners of the mall, IGP Business Group, did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but owner Matt Ilbak said in a recent Instagram post that a new generator has been installed. The company has upgraded the fire sprinkler system and is working on resolving “all of the city’s issues.”

Other city complaints about IGP’s operation of the mall were outlined in a January letter to Ilbak that cited fire code violations and also complained about “property maintenance violations” that included severely cracked pavement and curbing, and dead plants outside. The mall had insufficient exterior lighting, the city said and graffiti resulting from deferred or neglected maintenance.

In Orange County, Westminster Mall, a once-popular shopping center that has been desecrated by graffiti and vandalism since it closed last year, is on track for demolition soon.

It will be replaced with housing, a hotel and some shops and stores, part of a nationwide trend that is seeing outdated, failed malls in high-traffic locations swapped for mixed-use development that typically includes apartments. The process is often lengthy, leaving empty malls in danger of abuse.