Should I draw down my 401(k) before accepting Social Security?

Dear Liz: I am a 66-year-old single male working part-time (not by choice, but it’s the best I can get). I earn about $24,000 per year plus another $4,000 in unemployment during the summer. Work provides healthcare, so I don’t have Medicare premiums yet. With fixed expenses at roughly $50,000 per year, I am withdrawing from my 401(k) to cover the gap until I reach full retirement at the age of 70. If they will let me, I hope to continue to work until 75 because I love my job. At this rate, I will have exhausted the 401(k) by age 70, leaving me with a $100,000 CD earning 4%. Am I right to use the 401(k) as a bridge to full Social Security?

Answer: The advantages of delaying Social Security are typically so great that financial planners often recommend tapping other resources, including retirement funds, if that allows you to put off your application. Social Security’s delayed retirement credits boost your payment by 8% each year between your full retirement age and age 70, when benefits max out. A maxed-out payment is a powerful hedge against longevity risk, which is the danger of living so long that you deplete your savings.

However, a financial planner probably would suggest you also look for ways to decrease your living expenses to avoid completely exhausting your retirement accounts. As you’ve discovered, older people can have a harder time staying employed, even when their health cooperates. You may not be able to work as long as you’d like, and the average Social Security check is closer to $2,000 than the $4,000 or more you would need to meet your fixed expenses.

Consider seeking out a fiduciary financial advisor who can review your situation and offer personalized advice. Your employer or 401(k) provider may offer access to such advisors, or you can look for a financial coach or accredited financial counselor affiliated with the Assn. for Financial Counseling & Planning Education at www.afcpe.org.

Dear Liz: While preparing our 2025 taxes, I noticed that our brokerage doubled the required minimum distributions for my husband and me for 2025. I called, and they said they were “running two systems” and sent a notice to investors to look for any problems. I do not recall ever receiving such a notice. Also, I did not notice the increase, as the bank used for these direct deposits also has multiple CDs, and the account is a “rainy day” fund that we use only for emergencies.

This money moved us into another tax bracket and we will be hit with a big tax bill. Also, we have lost out on future returns from the money that was distributed rather than left alone to grow. What is the brokerage’s responsibility? Do we just have to bite the bullet and pay the taxes on a mistake?

Answer: You had a 60-day window to return the excess withdrawal to your retirement accounts without incurring taxes, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting.

Assuming that window has passed, you can consider making a claim against the brokerage firm for the higher taxes and lost earnings. Start by making a written complaint to the brokerage firm’s compliance department. If you don’t get satisfactory results, you can file a complaint with the FINRA, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, at https://www.finra.org/investors/need-help/file-a-complaint.

Unfortunately, the IRS holds taxpayers responsible for correctly calculating and taking RMDs, even when their brokerage firms make mistakes. You would be wise to put reminders in your calendar to check your brokerage’s calculations as well as the actual distributions while you still have time to correct any errors. You may also want to consider consolidating your finances to make it easier to monitor your accounts.

Dear Liz: In your answer to the person who wants to move abroad, you forgot to mention that they would have to have 40 work credits to receive Social Security benefits.

Answer: Actually, the United States has made “totalization agreements” with more than 30 other countries regarding Social Security coverage. Essentially, a worker who doesn’t have enough credits in one country’s Social Security system can use credits from the other country to qualify for benefits. These agreements also ensure that workers don’t face dual taxation; typically, workers abroad who are covered by these agreements pay into the host country’s Social Security system.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.