How do I get tax forms from my online bank?

Dear Liz: I have a savings account and a revocable trust money market account with an online bank. They provide the 1099-INT tax form for the savings account as a downloadable file. However, they do not provide a downloadable form for the trust account money market.

They insist that it can only be mailed after Jan. 31 and cannot be downloaded online. When I complained several times, saying that I received trust account tax forms from other financial institutions, I received frivolous answers.

Can you explain what is going on here and what I should do to get my 1099-INT early so I can do my taxes without having to wait for it?

Answer: What’s going on is that the bank and its customer service reps are ignorant of the law.

There’s no requirement that the form be downloadable, but the Internal Revenue Service does require 1099-INT forms to be provided to recipients and to the IRS by Jan. 31, says Mark Luscombe, principal analyst for Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. This year, the deadline was actually Feb. 2, since Jan. 31 fell on a weekend.

Since the IRS can levy penalties for late filing, you can be sure the bank has found a way to electronically provide the forms to the tax authorities, even if it can’t be bothered to get them to you.

As you’ve personally experienced, other financial institutions give their customers access to the forms well before the deadline. You can’t personally reform a dysfunctional institution, so consider moving your business to one that provides actual customer service.

Dear Liz: I have read advice on how to minimize taxes for people who potentially could have higher incomes and taxes after age 70 when they have pensions, Social Security payments and retirement account RMDs. The most common strategy seems to be doing Roth conversions during the later stages of employment, particularly if one spouse retires before the other so family income decreases.

However, I have not read good advice for older people when this problem has already started (other than noting that one way to avoid paying taxes is to donate the RMD funds). Is there any strategy for people who already have this triple income to reduce paying taxes and high Medicare premiums? We lived below our means for our working lives to save for retirement, but now see our savings dissipate due to the taxes and Medicare premiums.

Answer: Your situation illustrates why it’s so important to get good tax advice years before RMDs start, because you have fewer options after that point.

The alternative you mentioned is called a qualified charitable distribution. QCDs allow you to transfer a certain amount (up to $111,000 per individual in 2026) directly from your IRA to a charity. The transfer can satisfy your RMD requirement, but the amount is not included in your taxable income.

Another option is buying a qualified longevity annuity contract, or QLAC. These deferred income annuities start paying out guaranteed income for life once you’ve reached a certain age (up to age 85). You can use up to a certain lifetime amount of IRA money ($210,000 per individual in 2026) to purchase the contract. That money is excluded from RMD calculations until payouts begin.

As with any annuity, you’ll want to research your options, understand the downsides — including lack of liquidity, because the amount you spend typically can’t be recovered — and seek out fiduciary advice before you proceed.

Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.