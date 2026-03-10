Ross opens new stores in Southern California

A Ross Dress for Less store in San Diego.

Two more discount retail stores have landed in Southern California.

A Ross Dress for Less has opened in Alhambra — the city’s second — and a dd’s Discounts has debuted in North Hollywood.

The openings are a part of Dublin, Calif.-based parent company Ross Stores Inc.’s broader effort to expand its retail footprint across the country. The company has set a goal of opening about 85 new Ross stores and 25 dd’s Discounts stores nationwide in 2026.

“We are thrilled to kick off our 2026 expansion with new stores that bring great value to our customers and new jobs to communities across the country,” Richard Lietz, the company’s executive vice president of property development, said in a statement.

The decision to open 110 new stores this year was driven by “strong new store performance in 2025,” he said.

The company opened 90 stores last year, including a second store on downtown San Francisco’s Market Street.

The new Alhambra Ross is at 600 East Valley Blvd., roughly a five-minute drive from the existing store in the city. The new dd’s Discounts in North Hollywood is at 12711 Sherman Way.

Both stores will be open daily.

Ross has been publicly traded on the Nasdaq stock exchange since 1985.

The chain aims to serve shoppers from a wide range of household incomes — including those who “want” or “need” bargains — and has a mostly female customer base, according to a November investor presentation. Dd’s Discounts, introduced in 2004, targets young and ethnically diverse shoppers from low-to-moderate income households who “need a bargain.”

The company’s net income for the 2025 fiscal year was $2.1 billion and similar to the prior year, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

There are about 1,900 Ross stores across 44 states, Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico, and about 370 dd’s Discounts stores in 23 states.

Many retailers who claim to have lower prices, including Aldi’s, Dollar General and Trader Joe’s, have rapidly expanded as some customers grapple with high inflation in a K-shaped economy.

Emeryville-based bargain grocer Grocery Outlet recently announced it is closing 36 stores by the end of the year as it had over-expanded.