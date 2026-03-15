For retirement savings, should I worry about saving taxes or boosting returns?

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Dear Liz: We are a retired couple in our late 70s. I worked as a carpenter and my wife worked as a nurse. We saved and invested for the long haul with a well-known discount brokerage. Last summer, we were wooed by another financial services firm with a “much better idea.” Our combined portfolio at the time was $1,985,000. We transferred our holdings, including $340,000 in a taxable account.

The transfer triggered a capital gain of $184,000 as the new company sold the old funds and reinvested the money according to their plan. This caused us to owe about $50,000 in income tax this year rather than breaking even or receiving a refund. Our holdings have grown to $2,013,119 after our 2026 required minimum distributions have been taken. Was this a good move given the large tax bill? Our tax accountant is very critical of the sale of these funds.

Answer: Your accountant may not be in the best position to evaluate whether this was the right move for you.

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Tax pros are typically focused on saving their clients money. That often means delaying or avoiding moves that could trigger capital gains taxes. Sometimes, though, such moves are necessary to avoid even bigger financial costs down the road.

The stock market gains of recent years mean that many people have portfolios that are now too heavily invested in stocks, particularly if they haven’t been regularly rebalancing their investment mix. These stock-heavy portfolios can leave people painfully exposed to downturns.

I redacted the names of the firms, but both companies you mentioned in your letter have good reputations. Your previous brokerage caters to do-it-yourself investors who want to minimize fees, while your new one provides fiduciary advice, meaning that they’re required to put their clients’ best interests first. It’s easy to imagine you investing for decades on your own without an advisor’s help or appropriate rebalancing; the new firm sees how risky your portfolio has become and diversifies it after careful discussions with you about your age, situation and goals.

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Imagination is not reality, though, and the most concerning part of your letter is your vagueness about why you moved your money. You should be able to articulate in basic terms why this transfer made sense. “Our portfolio was too risky” or “I had too many of the same type of stocks” or “I realized I needed help” are all appropriate reasons. “A much better idea” is not.

The right move now might be to get a second opinion from a fee-only financial planner. Someone who charges by the hour could review your portfolio and let you know if you’re now on the right track. You can get referrals from the Garrett Planning Network at https://garrettplanningnetwork.com/.

Dear Liz: My wife and I are essentially the same age (62), high school sweethearts married 44 years. She had a severe stroke at 57 and I became her full-time caregiver. She began receiving Social Security disability benefits about nine months later, at 58. I began taking my Social Security retirement benefits this year. I had a heart attack at 51 and am doubtful I’ll live much past 75 or so. My wife was always the higher-earning spouse so her benefits (equivalent to retiring at 70) are double mine.

First, if my wife passes before I do (which is a toss-up), am I entitled to survivor benefits? Secondly, will my Social Security benefits simply be replaced with the amount my wife currently receives?

Answer: When your wife reaches her full retirement age of 67, her disability benefit will become her retirement benefit. You referenced age 70, when benefits typically max out, but that’s only if they haven’t been started yet.

When one of you dies, the larger of your two benefits will become the survivor’s benefit. The smaller benefit will end.

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Liz Weston, Certified Financial Planner, is a personal finance columnist. Questions may be sent to her at 3940 Laurel Canyon, No. 238, Studio City, CA 91604, or by using the “Contact” form at asklizweston.com.