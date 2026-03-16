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Another billionaire confirms California exit: Uber co-founder Kalanick

Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick smiles while watching an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick smiles while watching an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Queenie Wong
By Queenie Wong
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Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick said he moved to Texas in December, adding to the list of billionaires who have left California ahead of a proposed wealth tax.

In an interview on tech talk show TBPN, Kalanick said he moved to Texas on December 18. He didn’t explain the reasoning behind the move, but suggested he was motivated to do it before this year started.

“I don’t know what’s so specific about December 18, but let’s just say it’s prior to January,” he said in the interview on Friday. “So I’m a primary resident of Texas.”

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He also outlined plans to rename City Storage Systems — the parent company of a Los Angeles-based ghost-kitchen operator — to Atoms, which focuses on robots.

Sunrise at the McMackin's beach on Billionaire Row in Manalapan, Florida on Tuesday, Feb 24, 2026. The McMackins were early members of a wave of wealthy Californians moving to south Florida including Sergey Brin, Larry Ellison, Mark Zuckerberg. They are currently constructing a larger home down the beach. (Jennifer Ortiz / For The Times)

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The exodus of California’s tech billionaires from the Golden State to Florida’s Gold Coast

Florida, with its high concentration of wealth, no state income tax, pro-business policies and balmy weather, has drawn an unusually large number of disaffected California tech moguls.

Kalanick is among the billionaires who have been cutting back their ties to California as a debate about a proposed wealth tax heats up. Late last year, some of California’s mega-rich have opened new offices and purchased more real estate in other states, and said they are thinking about moving.

The California billionaire tax would apply to about 200 California billionaires who reside in the state as of Jan. 1.

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Under the act, Californians worth more than $1 billion would pay a one-time 5% tax on their total wealth. The proposal would help fund healthcare, education and food assistance.

It still needs enough signatures to make it to the November ballot and get voter approval.

A website for the proposed tax says it would be difficult for billionaires to evade it.

“Their taxable wealth includes worldwide assets; therefore, they cannot avoid the tax by moving their assets outside of California,” the website says.

The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West is the union behind the act.

Supporters of the wealth tax face an uphill battle. Lawyers, who work with billionaires, have said they will challenge the act if it moves forward and California Gov. Gavin Newsom opposes the idea.

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WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14, 2026 - The Fair Games Coalition, made up of community leaders, labor organizations, and advocates, announce the launch of the Overpaid CEO Tax Initiative in front of the Tesla Diner in West Hollywood on January 14, 2026. The Overpaid CEO Tax Initiative is a people-powered ballot measure to ensure that corporations that contribute to extreme wealth inequality pay their fare share so that working families in Los Angeles can thrive. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

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Explaining California’s billionaire tax: The proposals, the backlash and the exodus

Here is a list of some of the billionaires who’ve made moves to leave California.

In recent months, Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin converted several of their companies out of California.

Page and Meta co-founder and chief executive Mark Zuckerberg have reportedly been buying multi-million dollar properties in Florida. Filmmaker Steven Spielberg, who owns homes on the West Coast and East Coast, also moved to New York to be closer to family.

Kalanick’s net worth is roughly $3.6 billion, according to Forbes. In 2020, he spent $43.3 million on a Bel Air mansion in Los Angeles, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the TBPN interview, Kalanick said he’s owned a place in Austin for five years. The property is right on Lake Austin. The entrepreneur describes himself as an “avid” “almost professional water skier.”

Kalanick, who resigned as Uber’s chief executive in 2017 amid investor pressure to step down, also unveiled his new startup, Atoms.

The company makes “specialized robots with productive jobs” and focuses on mining and transportation. Several companies, including ghost kitchen company, CloudKitchens are part of Atoms.

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Atoms didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The company is hiring, and the job locations are in the United States.

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Queenie Wong

Queenie Wong is a technology reporter for the Los Angeles Times. At CNET and the Mercury News, she wrote about the world’s largest social networks. Wong also covered politics and education for the Statesman Journal in Salem, Ore. Growing up in Southern California, she started reading The Times as a kid and took her first journalism class in middle school. She graduated from Washington and Lee University, where she studied journalism and studio art.

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