Amazon speeds up deliveries in L.A. and elsewhere with one-hour option

An Amazon delivery driver loads a cart with packages on July 16, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

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Amazon is offering one-hour deliveries to hundreds of U.S. cities and towns including parts of the Los Angeles metropolitan area.

The e-commerce giant said that it is also offering three-hour deliveries in more than 2,000 cities and towns. It plans to expand these options to more places in the coming months, the company said in a blog post Tuesday.

The faster delivery option arrives as the e-commerce giant competes for customers with retailers such as Target and Walmart, which also offer one-hour delivery. Apps such as DoorDash and Uber provide quick deliveries from select retail stores as well.

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“Our customers are busier than ever and are looking for new ways to save time while keeping their households running,” said Udit Madan, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon in a statement. “We saw an opportunity to use our unique operational expertise and delivery network to help make customers’ lives a little easier while unlocking even more value for Prime members.”

Other areas with one-hour delivery include Chicago and Washington DC.

Amazon customers will have to pay more for speedier deliveries. People who subscribe to Amazon Prime in certain metro areas already get free same-day delivery.

Amazon said its Prime members will be able to get 1-hour delivery for a discounted $9.99 and 3-hour delivery for $4.99.

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Customers who don’t subscribe to Amazon Prime would pay much more with the fees being $19.99 for 1-hour delivery and $14.99 for 3-hour delivery.

The faster delivery options will be available seven days a week. The company also has a webpage where people can check whether the choice is available in their area.

Amazon, which has faced scrutiny over workplace injuries and conditions, said it maintains “high-safety standards for employees and delivery partners.”

The company said it has special sites for same-day deliveries and also uses artificial intelligence to speed up the process.

The company has been experimenting with other options for faster deliveries including using drones to deliver packages up to five pounds.

Amazon also started offering deliveries for 30 minutes or less than in parts of Seattle and Philadelphia.

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In February, the company saw its stock plunge after its fourth-quarter missed Wall Street’s expectations.

As Amazon doubles down on AI investments while also laying off workers, the company also expects that its capital expenditures to hit $200 billion this year. The company’s fourth-quarter revenue increased to $213.4 billion, up 14% compared to the fourth quarter in 2024.