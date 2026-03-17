Samsung stops selling $2,899 TriFold phone after just three months

Samsung Electronics Co. is winding down sales of its Galaxy Z TriFold smartphone after roughly three months on the market, suggesting the $2,899 device was always intended as more of a technological showcase than a cornerstone of the company’s mobile lineup.

The Korean company will begin by halting sales in its home market, then discontinue business in the US once it clears remaining inventory, a company spokesperson said. The move had been anticipated: this month, Samsung’s website stopped teasing future restocks of the bleeding-edge foldable, which has two hinges and unfurls into a large 10-inch tablet. It now simply says the TriFold is “sold out.”

Buyers have successfully managed to find stocks at Samsung Experience Stores in Frisco, Texas and Queens, New York in recent days, according to reports on social media and Reddit, indicating that at least some units remain available for now.

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Samsung introduced the device late last year as a showcase of its engineering prowess. But the device’s cost immediately relegated it to a niche purchase for the most affluent early adopters. It debuted in South Korea on Dec. 12 at a price of 3.59 million won. A US release followed in January.

Samsung has hyped the expansive screen’s multitasking potential, though the device has its share of compromises. The TriFold was only available for purchase directly from Samsung. Mobile carriers and retailers never offered it to consumers — another hint of the TriFold’s short-lived fate.

In an interview last month, Won-Joon Choi, chief operating officer of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Business, said the company hadn’t decided on whether the TriFold will get a sequel, citing its manufacturing complexity. But some of the device’s core benefits — like a widescreen aspect ratio that’s ideal for media consumption — could come to Samsung’s less expensive foldables over time.

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Meanwhile, Samsung has begun rolling out the Galaxy S26 Ultra, with a new Privacy Display and a range of new AI features.

Welch and Lee write for Bloomberg.