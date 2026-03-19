Survivor of deadly Cybertruck crash in the Bay Area is suing Tesla

A memorial for three college students who died in a Cybertruck crash, in Piedmont, California in December 2024.

The only survivor of a Cybertruck crash in Piedmont is suing Tesla, saying the vehicle’s electronic doors failed to open while he was trapped inside, surrounded by flames.

On Nov. 27, 2024, Jordan Miller was riding in the passenger seat when the driver, who was speeding, lost control and crashed into a tree at Hampton Road and King Avenue. The vehicle burst into flames, killing three college students, including the driver, Soren Dixon.

In a complaint filed in Alameda County Superior Court in 2025, Miller sued Dixon’s estate and the estate of Dixon’s grandfather, Charles Patterson, who was the registered vehicle owner. Toxicology reports showed that Dixon had a blood alcohol level of 0.195%, more than two times the legal limit.

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On Tuesday, Miller amended the complaint to add Tesla as a defendant, alleging product liability claims. Lawyers for Miller said his injuries would have been much less severe if he was able to escape the vehicle earlier.

After the crash, a friend who was driving behind the Cybertruck desperately tried to free Miller from the burning vehicle, but could not open the doors because there were no external handles. The electronic controls to open the doors did not work, the complaint said.

The friend used a tree branch to strike the vehicle’s front window several times until it broke and he was able to remove Miller. Miller suffered severe burns to his legs, airways and lungs, and broke four vertebrae. He was in an induced coma for five days following the collision.

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The lawsuit alleges that Tesla was aware its Cybertruck doors could fail in emergency situations.

“As the manufacturer and designer of the Cybertruck, Tesla knew of the serious risk of trapping Tesla owners, drivers, and passengers in their electronically powered vehicles for over a decade when involved in a collision,” the amended complaint said. “Despite having been on notice of the many serious injuries and/or fatalities caused by the defective design of their vehicles, including the Cybertruck, Tesla continued to manufacture and sell such dangerous vehicles.”

The complaint said Tesla has received accounts dating back to 2016 of victims becoming trapped in burning Tesla vehicles due to the failure of the electronic doors. Rescuers often struggle to open Tesla doors following crashes because there are no external handles.

Parents of the other two passengers killed in the crash sued Tesla last October. Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

California Highway Patrol investigators said that speeding and driver impairment led to the deadly crash. The three students killed each had cocaine in their systems, according to the Alameda County coroner.

The Cybertruck, Elon Musk’s futuristic electric pickup, was unveiled in 2019. Though it attracts looks with its unique design, it’s been the subject of several significant recalls in recent years. In 2024, nearly 4,000 vehicles were recalled for a faulty accelerator pedal that could become dislodged and stuck. Last year, U.S. regulators recalled more than 46,000 Cybertrucks, warning that the truck’s exterior panels could detach while driving.