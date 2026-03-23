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As many shoppers and retailers struggle, California’s Ross Dress for Less is booming

People arrive to shop at a newly opened Ross store on 600 E. Valley Blvd.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Caroline Petrow-Cohen
By Caroline Petrow-Cohen
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  • Bargain retailers are expanding as economic uncertainty and high inflation have consumers looking for bargains.
  • Ross opened new outlets in the Los Angeles area this month as part of a nationwide growth plan.
  • As some department stores and malls have closed locations, some off-price chains are reporting record sales.

As big malls and department stores close, bargain chains like Ross Dress for Less are rolling out new stores.

Economic anxiety and inflation have shoppers searching for savings. In the bombed-out retail landscape, some chains are thriving and opening new outlets.

At a new Ross in Alhambra, Liz Lopez was shopping for a designer purse. She is a big fan of the bargain outlet and thrilled to now have one just 10 blocks from her home.

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People check out after shopping at a newly opened Ross store.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

“I come on Tuesdays for the senior discounts,” Lopez said, showing off her new black Dolce & Gabbana purse. “I always find good deals.”

The new store on East Valley Boulevard opened this month. One of its sister shops — dd’s Discounts, which is owned by the same parent company — opened in North Hollywood.

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This year, the Dublin-based parent company, Ross Stores Inc., plans to open 110 new outlets across the country, after 90 last year.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: A Ross Dress For Less logo is displayed on a sign outside a store on November 8, 2025 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Business

Ross Dress for Less opens new store in Alhambra

Two more discount retail stores have landed in Southern California.

Ross Chief Executive Jim Conroy said Ross is capturing market share by attracting customers away from other retail chains.

“The share shift is more from mainstream retail, department stores and other places like that,” he told analysts after announcing strong growth early this month.

Other discount outlets, including T.J. Maxx, Dollar General, Nordstrom Rack and Five Below, are also expanding to capitalize on tough times.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: Meghan Russell founded Detoure, a secondhand shop on Melrose Avenue that bills itself as an "influencer thrift store." Items are currently sourced from LA-based social media influencers, who can either drop off their stuff or have it picked up from their home. Influencers receive a cut of sales as their items sell. After a few months, leftovers are either donated to shelters/charity shops or, if deemed non-donatable (for example, sequined going-out tops), added to their viral quarterly $5 fill-a-bag events. Photographed at Detoure in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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Retail data show shoppers are visiting a broader spectrum of destinations to find lower prices, said Placer.ai, which tracks people’s movements based on cellphone usage.

“Consumers have become increasingly selective and price-sensitive, actively pivoting away from traditional mid-market chains in favor of discount retailers and value-oriented brands,” Placer.ai said in a report this month. “Because affordability remains a core focus, average households are spreading their visits across a wider number of non-discretionary stores to hunt for deals.”

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Discount retailers have been popular for decades, but a combination of factors is now driving accelerated growth for these companies, experts said.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 7: A Ross Dress For Less logo is displayed on a sign outside a store on November 8, 2025 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

Business

Ross Dress for Less opens new store in Alhambra

Two more discount retail stores have landed in Southern California.

Dollar stores and the first off-price retailers rose to popularity in the 1990s, but really took off around 2010 following the recession, according to Dylan Carden, a specialty retail analyst at William Blair.

Since then, the stigma surrounding bargain stores has lessened for both customers and brands.

“They’re phenomenal at what they do,” Carden said of the major off-price retailers, including Ross and TJX, which owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Home Goods.

In the last year or so, well-established retailers that were already grappling with intense competition from online retailers have been hit as their customers cut back on discretionary spending amid inflation, tariffs and global conflict.

Savings signs can be found on the walls at a newly opened Ross store in Alhambra.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)
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For stores such as Ross, this dip in demand at department stores means a larger supply of discounted products, as they often buy unsold merchandise from struggling high-end outlets and products.

“These companies offer a tremendous value to shoppers, but they perhaps offer an even greater value to the brands,” said Simeon Siegel, a senior managing director at Guggenheim Partners. “They’ve solidified their role in the retail ecosystem.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 06: Meghan Russell founded Detoure, a secondhand shop on Melrose Avenue that bills itself as an "influencer thrift store." Items are currently sourced from LA-based social media influencers, who can either drop off their stuff or have it picked up from their home. Influencers receive a cut of sales as their items sell. After a few months, leftovers are either donated to shelters/charity shops or, if deemed non-donatable (for example, sequined going-out tops), added to their viral quarterly $5 fill-a-bag events. Photographed at Detoure in Los Angeles, CA on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

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As Gen Z turns to thrifting, a Melrose Avenue shop finds success in influencers’ overflowing closets

With secondhand shopping on the rise, one L.A. store has carved out a niche by helping influencers sell their surplus clothes.

Five Below, the Pennsylvania-based discount outlet aimed at teens and tweens, opened 150 new stores in 2025 and has plans to open more this year. Its same-store sales rose 15% in the fourth quarter last year.

Ross sells everything from neck ties to shower curtains. Its fourth-quarter profits last year rose 10% from the year prior. Ross reported record sales for 2025 of $22.8 billion, up 8% from the year prior. Its net income was $2.1 billion, similar to 2024, while comparable store sales grew 5%.

Investors have been happy with its outperformance.

Ross shares have surged around 70% over the past year. TJX shares rose around 30%.

A man exits after shopping at a newly opened Ross store.
(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

TJX has also seen year-over-year increases in sales and net income, according to its most recent earnings release. It plans to open 146 new stores this year.

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“The revenues, the stores, the businesses are doing excellent,” Siegel said. “They are absolutely in their stride.”

In contrast, some department stores are struggling.

Macy’s closed two California locations earlier this year as part of its plan to reduce its footprint by 30% by 2027. Twelve more closures are planned in the coming months across the U.S.

SANTA MONICA, CA - FEBRUARY 21, 2025 - - General Manager Simon Whicker sits on a couch at Holey Moley, a miniature golf course, where every hole is intended to be Instagramable, on the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica on February 21, 2025. Holey Moley features golf holes, a bar along with a karaoke room available to customers. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Business

‘Experiential’ retail surges as landlords try to lure customers back to the mall

The recent growth in experiential retail combines the changing attitudes of shoppers with landlords’ need to fill space. Malls have been struggling for decades as department stores consolidated and fell out of favor.

Saks Global, which owns Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, citing overwhelming debt.

“The department store pressure and the off-price success are not coincidental,” Siegel said. “They are clearly linked. Off-price has effectively become the new department store.”

In addition to adding new stores, Ross said it was as working on streamlining the shopping process by better organizing its stores and adding self-checkout to more branches.

The new Ross in Alhambra has several self-checkout lanes and well-stocked aisles organized into categories such as apparel, technology and cosmetics.

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Lopez, who added a pack of clothing hangers to her cart along with her new purse, was satisfied.

“I always seem to find what I need,” she said.

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Caroline Petrow-Cohen

Caroline Petrow-Cohen is a Business reporter at the Los Angeles Times covering electric vehicles and aviation. She is a graduate of Duke University, where she studied journalism, English and environmental science and policy.

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