One Beverly Hills developer raises $4.3 billion to finish the massive luxury project

A rendering of One Beverly Hills, a residential and hotel complex under construction in Beverly Hills.

The developers of One Beverly Hills have secured $4.3 billion in financing to complete the project, another milestone for one of the largest real estate projects underway in the country.

Work on the high-end residential and hotel complex, which will include the tallest buildings in Beverly Hills, began in 2024 and went vertical in November 2025. It is set to open in 2028.

“Significant” sales of condominiums and commercial partnerships with Aman and other upmarket brands including Dolce & Gabbana prompted lenders JPMorgan Chase & Co. and VICI Properties Inc. to get behind the project, developers said.

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The new financing “is indicative of the confidence the market has in our vision for One Beverly Hills,” said Jonathan Goldstein, chief executive of London real estate investment firm Cain. “The demand we are seeing from residential buyers and global brands speaks to the rarity of this project, the strength of our hospitality partners and the enduring appeal of the Beverly Hills market.”

“Sales are going very well,” he said, “with exceptional demand from local and international clients.”

The financing is composed of a $2.8-billion senior loan led by J.P. Morgan and a $1.5-billion mezzanine loan from VICI, according to Cain.

Spanning 17.5 acres at Wilshire and Santa Monica boulevards, One Beverly Hills will be anchored by the Aman Beverly Hills, a 78-room, all-suite hotel that will be the brand’s first West Coast property.

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The tower residences also will be branded and serviced by Aman, a Swiss company that Forbes describes as “the world’s most preeminent resort brand,” and attracts affluent guests such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg as well as George and Amal Clooney.

The two towers — 28 and 31 stories — will have a total of fewer than 200 condos.

Interspersed among the property will be as many as 45 stores and restaurants, including a Dolce & Gabbana boutique, Mexican-Japanese restaurant Los Mochis and Casa Tua Cucina Italian restaurant and marketplace.

The complex, which will have 1,800 underground parking spaces, is being built by Cain in partnership with Eldridge Industries of Miami.

One Beverly Hills will connect new development with a refurbished Beverly Hilton — home of the Golden Globes — and Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills hotels.

One Beverly Hills will contain 8.5 acres of botanical gardens that reflect the diverse landscape of Southern California, with drought-resistant native plants fed solely by recycled water, including rainfall and the runoff from residents’ sinks and showers. The gardens are designed to have more than 200 species of plants and trees, including palms, oaks, sycamores, succulents and olives.