Trump’s signature is heading to your wallet in a currency first

President Trump signed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act into law at the White House.

Donald Trump’s signature will appear on future U.S. paper currency to mark the 250th anniversary of the country, a first for a sitting president, according to the Treasury Department.

“There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than U.S dollar bills bearing his name,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

U.S. currency has previously borne the signatures of the secretary and the treasurer.

The move comes as Trump has put his stamp on America’s semiquincentennial this year, such as planning a UFC fight at the White House.

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Trump’s allies have pushed to attach his name to historic institutions while he’s still serving — such as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington as well as the airport in Palm Beach, Trump’s adopted Florida hometown.

Printing Trump’s signature on US currency “is not only appropriate, but also well deserved,” US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in the statement.

Beach said in October that the department was considering minting a $1 coin featuring Trump’s image.

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Flatley writes for Bloomberg.