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Californian chocolate recalled for being spiked with Viagra ingredients

Melted chocolate is poured by a machine.
(Paul Kuroda/For The Times)
Los Angeles Times staffer Itzel Luna
By Itzel Luna
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Chocolate products from a Californian company have been recalled after they were found to have been spiked with the potentially dangerous ingredients used in Viagra and Cialis.

The San Francisco Bay Area’s Gear Isle recalled the products after they were found to contain undeclared prescription drug ingredients used to treat erectile dysfunction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced last week.

The products, sold online across the U.S., were found to have sildenafil and tadalafil. The ingredients could cause a “life-threatening” drop in blood pressure when mixed with nitrates found in prescription drugs, according to the FDA.

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The two recalled products are Gold Lion Aphrodisiac Chocolate Male Enhancement Sachet and ilum Sex Chocolate Male Sexual Enhancement Booster. The FDA initially issued a warning in February advising consumers not to purchase the second item after confirming the product contained tadalafil.

Men who use nitrates to treat cardiac conditions are most at risk when using the products, according to the announcement, which urged customers who purchased the products to stop using them immediately.

The ilum sexual enhancement chocolate comes in black packaging with yellow and white font that reads “male sex chocolate.” The Gold Lion product is sold in purple packaging.

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Gear Isle specializes in “adult novelties,” the company’s website states. The company doesn’t make any of the products it sells, according to its website.

Gear Isle has not received reports of adverse reactions from these products, according to the FDA announcement. The company has reached out directly to customers to coordinate returns and refunds.

The FDA warned consumers that products marketed as dietary supplements, which are typically promoted for sexual enhancement, weight loss and pain relief, can contain hidden drug ingredients.

“Consumers should exercise caution before purchasing these products,” the February announcement read. “FDA is unable to test and identify all products marketed as dietary supplements that have potentially harmful hidden ingredients.”

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Itzel Luna

Itzel Luna is a reporting fellow at the Los Angeles Times. She is originally from the San Fernando Valley and previously worked as a breaking news intern at The Times in 2022. Most recently, she interned for the entertainment and lifestyle section at the Associated Press. Her work can also be found at the Wall Street Journal, USA Today and CalMatters. Luna graduated from Stanford University with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with data science and a master’s degree in data journalism.

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