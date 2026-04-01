Barbie brand takes another hit with festival flop

Dozens of Barbie dolls are displayed at the Mattel showroom at Toy Fair in New York.

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Jacqueline Kerr arrived to a Florida convention center Friday, suitcases stuffed with intricate, hand-made costumes — pink sequined ball gowns, a leopard bodysuit and an all-white rhinestone cowgirl ensemble — all paying homage to classic Barbie looks.

None of them made it out of her suitcase.

Kerr and her best friend had spent hundreds of dollars preparing for Barbie Dream Fest, a three-day event that organizers touted as a chance for fans to “live the dream life.”

But when Kerr arrived Friday, it felt more like a nightmare.

“I was so excited to have an event where I could finally put on my most Barbie-esque outfits and have an excuse to wear them without looking like a fool,” the 32-year-old from Florida said. “We were so disillusioned after that first day.”

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Hundreds of posts from angry attendees flooded social media sites this weekend, many of whom said the event was a far cry from what was advertised. The event was organized by Mischief Management in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Tickets for adults were hefty, ranging from $69 for a day pass to $449 for a 3-day VIP experience. Kerr and her friend purchased a pass that cost $249 per person and included a swag bag that she never received, she said.

Mischief Management confirmed to The Times that the company is issuing full refunds to all ticket holders. Kerr was told the refund would process in three to four weeks.

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The event was meant to be an intimate fan convention designed to offer fans closer access to the Barbie universe, a spokesperson for the company said.

“We appreciate the passion and engagement from the Barbie community,” said a spokesperson from Mischief Management. “Bringing fans together — alongside Barbie role models, designers, partners, and global icons who embody the true spirit of Barbie — was at the heart of this event.”

The event comes during a tough time for the Barbie brand. The doll, one of the most popular toys in Mattel’s inventory, has struggled to garner sales, despite gaining momentum in 2023, when the “Barbie” movie had widespread success.

Mattel’s shares plummeted in February after the company announced weak holiday season sales, with Barbie products taking a big hit. The company recently announced it’s laying off 65 employees in May, and let go of 89 other workers in January.

The Barbie brand was licensed by Mischief Management, a spokesperson for Mattel said.

“We want every fan experience to be an excellent one,” the spokesperson said.

The event sold ticket-holders a big dream, including an ’80s-themed neon roller-skating party, an interactive Barbie Dream House, a bicycle course and a free glam bar. The schedule also boasted a star-studded lineup of speakers, including Serena Williams and Angel Reese.

But that dream fell flat, attendees said.

Instead, eventgoers roamed a largely empty convention center with bare concrete walls void of pink and glitter. A small, makeshift rink sectioned off by barricades was stationed in the corner, and the glam bar was closed down by the second day of the event. The bicycle course featured four small bikes with training wheels, only suitable for young children.

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Kerr and her friend worked their way through the convention in less than 45 minutes on Friday, she said.

Williams, Reese and other celebrities did hold speaking events over the weekend, though the audience was mostly empty, Kerr said. The Mattel designers responsible for making Barbie also spoke at the convention.

The schedule promoted a free glam bar, which wasn’t staffed for most of the weekend, said Brielle Cenci, a vendor who paid several thousand dollars to have a booth.

Cenci owns a company that sells mermaid clip-on hair extensions and flew in from New Jersey. The event felt poorly organized and vendors received little communication ahead of the convention that only dwindled as the weekend went on, she said.

Vendors expected the convention to be packed with thousands of people, but Cenci said she saw only about 100 attendees a day.

“It felt like a farmers market,” Cenci said. “It was a ghost town. It felt awkward for the people attending, because it was so silent and empty... We were just as in the dark about the event as the attendees were.”