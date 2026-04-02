Trader Joe’s expands with two new locations in California

Shoppers wait in line for the grand opening of a new Trader Joe’s.

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Trader Joe’s plans to open two new stores in California.

The stores will be located in Paso Robles and Anaheim Hills, part of a batch of 10 new nationwide locations the company announced last week.

The additions are part of the company’s growing nationwide expansion.

The popular grocery chain plans to unveil at least 20 locations this year, two of which have already opened their doors, Nakia Rohde, a spokesperson for Trader Joe’s, told The Times.

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Trader Joe’s, known for its unique, affordable products and viral tote bags, has undergone rapid growth over the past year, opening 11 new stores in the last two months of 2025.

The Monrovia-based company has been in growth mode since the first store — located in Pasadena — opened in 1967, Rohde said.

“Our goal is always to bring delicious products at great values to as many people and neighborhoods as we can,” Rohde said. “The best way to do that is to open more stores.”

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Trader Joe’s announced five new California locations just under a year ago. A store in Costa Mesa opened in December and another Los Angeles location opened in June.

The company’s rapid developments come as grocery stores battle rising inflation, only further complicated by the hike in gas prices.

Some companies have fared better than others. Aldi, a discount grocery chain, plans to add 180 U.S. stores in 2026. Grocery Outlet announced in March that it is closing 36 underperforming stores, including nine in California.

Trader Joe’s is privately held and owned by families who also own a stake in the Aldi supermarket chain, according to its website.