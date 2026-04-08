GM and Ford recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles

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General Motors and Ford are recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles after problems emerged.

General Motors is recalling more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles in the U.S. because the rearview camera screen may display a distorted or blank image.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a letter that a rearview image that doesn’t display properly reduces the driver’s view behind the vehicle, which increases the risk of a crash.

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A safety recall report from the agency said that GM’s supplier identified an issue with the bonding process used to assemble the camera housing that could weaken the adhesive bond on some assemblies.

The automaker’s investigation found that the mounting configuration of the Sharp Electronics camera on the Chevrolet Malibu could expose it to moisture that may breach an insufficient housing bond.

The recall includes Chevrolet Malibu vehicles with model years 2023 through 2025.

GM said that it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the recall issue. Dealers will replace the rearview camera for free.

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In an unrelated recall, Ford Motor Co. is recalling more than 400,000 vehicles because the windshield wiper arms can break, causing reduced visibility and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers a total of 422,613 vehicles, including 2021-23 Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators and a range of F series Super Duty trucks, model years 2022-2023.

Letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed on April 13. Once a remedy is determined, additional letters will be mailed.

Dealerships will eventually inspect and replace the wiper arms free of charge.

Vehicle Identification Numbers involved in the recall are searchable on NHTSA.gov.

Chapman writes for the Associated Press.