Meta, Oracle and Qualcomm share details on layoffs across California

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Tech behemoths, including Oracle and Meta Platforms, are laying off hundreds of California workers as they invest heavily in artificial intelligence.

Some of the top companies in tech that already had announced big plans to lay off thousands have revealed more details about where they are cutting in recent government filings.

Software giant Oracle has shed more than 700 workers in Santa Monica, Redwood City, Pleasanton and Santa Clara, filings to the California Employment Development Department show. The company, which was founded in California before moving its headquarters to Texas, started notifying employees of mass layoffs in late March.

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Oracle declined to comment. The company hasn’t said publicly how many workers it has laid off. Several news outlets, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the company laid off thousands of employees across multiple divisions.

As of May 2025, Oracle had 162,000 workers.

Software developers, analysts, sales representatives and product managers were among California Oracle workers who lost their jobs. Laid-off employees will officially separate from the company June 1.

California is home to some of the world’s most powerful and largest tech companies. But as they race ahead to advance AI-powered tools that can generate text, images and code, workers are anxious that businesses will automate tasks and shrink their workforce workforces. Tech companies also are more wary about their expenses, even as they spend billions of dollars on data centers and developing new products.

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In March, Meta began laying off employees who worked on its virtual reality efforts.

The company laid off roughly 200 employees at its offices in Burlingame and Sunnyvale. They’re expected to leave the company May 29. Meta laid off engineers, recruiters, product managers and other workers.

“Teams across Meta regularly restructure or implement changes to ensure they’re in the best position to achieve their goals. Where possible, we are finding other opportunities for employees whose positions may be impacted,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

Meta has been doubling down on its efforts to sell AI-powered smart glasses and is working on more powerful AI that surpasses human intelligence. The company, which debuted a new AI model Wednesday, is building a personal “superintelligence” to help people achieve their goals, create and be more productive.

Meta had 78,865 workers as of December 2025.

Chipmaker Qualcomm recently laid off more than 60 workers. The cuts hit employees across various offices in San Diego. Laid-off employees are anticipated to leave the company May 26. Various information technology and cybersecurity jobs were among the roles slashed as part of the layoffs.

Qualcomm didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.