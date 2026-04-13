Epic Games pins ‘Fortnite’ comeback on Disney partnership

When Epic Games laid off 1,000 employees as part of a $500 million cost-saving effort last month, it came with a startling acknowledgment: Many new games and Fortnite updates had flopped.

On April 16, the company will shut down Fortnite Ballistic mode, a faster-paced take on the popular shooting title, and Fortnite Festival Battle Stage, which added a musical component. Rocket Racing, where players compete in rocket-power cars, will go offline in October.

“Despite Fortnite remaining one of the most successful games in the world, we’ve had challenges delivering consistent Fortnite magic with every season,” Epic founder and Chief Executive Officer Tim Sweeney said in a blog post announcing the cuts.

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Other splashy new initiatives, including Epic’s mobile store and an effort to allow users to create their own games, also didn’t live up to internal expectations, according to eight current and former employees who spoke with Bloomberg. In chasing popular trends or business whims, Epic regularly released products before employees felt they would resonate with consumers, said the people, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

The company is pinning a resurgence on games it’s been developing with Walt Disney Co., which agreed to invest $1.5 billion in Epic two years ago. Epic is on track to launch the first game in its new Disney partnership in November, according to four current and former employees. It will be a shooting game along the lines of Embark Studios’ hit Arc Raiders, but with Disney characters battling enemies until they can reach an extraction point, according to the people. So far, internal reviewers have expressed concerns that the game mechanics are not very original, but some of the employees are optimistic that Epic will get it right by the launch date.

The Disney deal will reap at least two more games, the people said. Early versions of the second title received middling internal reviews, according to two of the people. Resources for the third game were reallocated to the first two after reports that Disney was disappointed by Epic’s release timeline.

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Liz Markman, the senior director of global communications at Epic, said Bloomberg’s reporting is “not reflective of the ambitions of the Disney collaboration. We are building a new games and entertainment universe of Disney experiences.”

Markman said “Epic’s timelines are aggressive and always have been. We’ve heavily moved developers onto projects with releases approaching, while smaller prototyping teams are working on further-off projects.”

A Disney spokesperson said “we remain focused on our long-term collaboration with Epic which continues to have strong momentum and our work to build a transformational games and entertainment universe remains unchanged.”

Epic laid off several employees working on the unannounced titles, spurring concerns from three former workers that people assigned to work on the Disney collaboration will be asked to adhere to an unrealistic schedule – part of a pattern that seven current and former employees believe may have contributed to challenges at the company. Epic routinely released products in what some employees called “Version 0.5,” the people said, suggesting they were only half ready.

Epic, based in Cary, North Carolina, is considered one of the most respected operators in video games. The closely held company launched an international sensation in 2017 when it published Fortnite, a shooting game where 100 contestants could compete at once in battle royale mode. Epic took just 10 weeks to develop the battle royale version of the game, working off of a previously released title. It went on to earn $9 billion in two years post-release. Investors lapped up shares in private offerings, giving the company a valuation as high as $32 billion in 2022. But since then the company has released a number of products that haven’t lived up to expectations.

“Epic’s ability to execute and iterate quickly has been a clear competitive advantage, especially in the context of network-based games like Fortnite, which relied on achieving critical mass early on,” said Joost van Dreunen, chief executive officer of video-game analytics form Aldora. “As a platform company, however, its success is less obvious.”

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Employees said the company’s Epic Games Store fell into that category. The store launched in 2018 to compete with Valve Corp’s dominant video-game marketplace Steam and prove Sweeney’s belief that Valve’s 30% cut of sales was excessive. (The Epic Games Store took just 12%.) Features like a shopping cart or user reviews didn’t launch with the store, which inspired criticism from gamers. Eight years later, the store is just “marginally profitable,” Steve Allison, who leads it, told the website Polygon. Users would frequently log onto the store for Epic’s free game promotions before bouncing back to Steam, said two former employees with knowledge of store operations. Epic said it’s reinvesting in and improving the store and looks forward to when it launches across all platforms.

The mobile version of Epic’s store, launched in 2024, suffered from a similarly condensed release timeline. Epic sued both Apple Inc. and Google, claiming monopolistic behavior in their app stores. After Epic won its suit against Google in 2023, Sweeney urged employees to begin development on its own mobile app store, according to two former employees. The product was developed in just seven months, according to the company. To meet the timeline, Epic invested millions of dollars in contractors, according to a former employee.

Last year, the Epic Games Store attracted a record 78 million monthly active users on PCs, and player spending on non-Epic games reached $400 million, according to the company. That was “lower than our growth expectations at launch,” according to Markman, but the company is “committed to making improvements to the store and to the economic opportunity for developers to grow it further.” The company’s store for mobile users has 50 million installs, according to Epic — half of what the company had hoped to achieve by the end of 2024. Apple’s “scare screens and barriers” made it “intentionally hard for players to download an alternative app store in the [European Union],” Markman said. Today, the store’s scale is “in line with our expectations,” but expansion will depend on Apple and Google’s mobile ecosystems opening up, she said.

Epic’s Unreal Editor for Fortnite initiative, which allows outsiders to create games within the Fortnite universe, has attracted 100,000 developers and is garnering 40% of the play time, also in line with company expectations, according to Markman. The product is still a long ways from competing with user-generated game platform Roblox, Bloomberg previously reported.

Fortnite’s challenges also came from rushed-out updates that didn’t land with gamers. Its 2024 Ballistic mode, for example, was put out before many developers had a chance to craft deeper game mechanics that would keep players coming back, the people said.

“Some of the challenges we’re facing are industry-wide challenges: slower growth, weaker spending, and tougher cost economics; current consoles selling less than last generation’s; and games competing for time against other increasingly-engaging forms of entertainment,” Sweeney said in his March blog post.

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In 2025, Epic announced it would let players recruit an AI recreation of the Star Wars villain Darth Vader into their Fortnite squads, but according to the people, it was developed on a condensed timeline and riddled with bugs after release. The AI didn’t meaningfully increase Fortnite engagement, according to two of the people, and created “tech debt” for employees – a term describing the future cost of reworking a project that relied on shortcuts. Two developers said Epic routinely mass-deleted the company’s backlog of bug reports despite them not being resolved.

“We explicitly build ambitious things, ship quickly, and improve with time. Moving fast is the optimal tradeoff for the kinds of games we make nowadays,” Epic’s Markman said, adding that “it’s a different approach than Epic in the single-player eras of Unreal Tournament and Gears of War.” Markman said the Vader project was fast-moving but denied that it was “rushed” adding that “it’s an example of the first version of a tech feature that we pioneered internally and have since been polishing and will be opening up to Fortnite creators soon.” It’s normal to close low-priority and low-impact bug reports without fixing them, she said.

Behind the ambitious timelines was Chief Operating Officer Dan Vogel, according to four current and former employees. Vogel, whose background is in engineering, is deeply involved in nearly every arm of the business, according to the people. Some employees were afraid to push back against his mandates for fear they would be publicly rebuked or yelled at – behavior three people reported witnessing regularly at meetings with him. Two people said he sometimes cursed at employees.

“This is just not true,’’ Markman said. “Meetings at Epic are directed at discussing and debating plans and ideas.” While Vogel “drives our ambitious timelines,” Bloomberg “is conflating cursing for emphasis with cursing at people. The latter is not tolerated at Epic and is not behavior exhibited by Daniel Vogel.”

Vogel didn’t respond to an emailed request for comment.

Sweeney, who is also deeply involved in day-to-day operations, was known to change his priorities quickly, which sometimes left employees scrambling to deliver products on time, or in a polished state. “Epic adjusts priorities frequently in response to learnings and market conditions. Tim Sweeney, as CEO, is the top executive responsible for priorities and their changes,” Markman said.

Epic’s Disney collaboration, which was highly guarded from a large portion of employees, may help stabilize the company. So far, Disney has been pleased with Fortnite’s ability to breathe new life into its properties, according a former Epic employee. Collaborations with Fortnite and the Epic Games Store have led to increased Disney+ subscriptions – significantly more than either company had predicted, according to an employee with knowledge of the numbers. Fortnite proved to be a successful marketing vehicle for the century-old entertainment firm.

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As part of the deal, content from Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and Pixar properties will lure users into Fortnite, and funnel the game’s young audience into the media properties. Disney’s new CEO, Josh D’Amaro, who spearheaded the deal at Disney, had just stepped into his new role when Epic’s layoffs were announced.

D’Anastasio writes for Bloomberg.