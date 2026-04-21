Netflix plans to buy historic Radford Studio Center

Stage 9, also known as the Seinfeld Stage, where the show was produced, at Radford Studio Center in Studio City, CA.

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Streaming entertainment giant Netflix is in negotiations to buy the historic Radford Studio Center movie lot in Studio City.

Netflix plans to purchase the the Los Angeles lot that has been home to generations of landmark television shows including “Gunsmoke” and “Seinfeld,” according to two people with knowledge of the pending deal who were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

Business Historic Radford Studio Center in default amid Hollywood slowdown Hackman Capital Partners has defaulted on a $1.1-billion mortgage for Radford Studio Center. Investment bank Goldman is leading a takeover of the historic property.

The studio’s previous operator Hackman Capital Partners defaulted on a $1.1-billion mortgage in January. Investment bank Goldman Sachs took over the property and is in talks with Netflix to sell it for between $330 million and $400 million.

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A representative for Hackman declined to comment. Netflix, which has a large operation in Hollywood, did not immediately respond.

Culver City-based Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital Management teamed up to buy the Radford Avenue property from ViacomCBS in 2021 with a winning bid of $1.85 billion after a competitive battle for the 55-acre studio beloved by the television industry.

Founded by silent film comedy legend Mack Sennett in 1928, the lot became known as “Hit City” in the decades after World War II as popular TV shows such as “Leave It to Beaver,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Bob Newhart Show” and “Will & Grace” were made there.