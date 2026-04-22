Apple’s next era: After Tim Cook’s dream run, new CEO has to help the company catch up

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook holds new iPhones during a product announcement at Apple Park in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 9.

Tim Cook had a lot to prove when Apple co-founder Steve Jobs handed over the reins as chief executive nearly 15 years ago.

Jobs was known as a creative visionary, a fiery innovator who launched the iPhone and other iconic products. While some naysayers doubted Cook could carry the brand forward, he has proven them wrong, leading the company on an unprecedented growth spurt.

Now Cook’s successor, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, is set to take over the chief executive role on Sept. 1. Analysts say he also has big shoes to fill as the company embarks on a new era.

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John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, speaks at an event in New York on March 4. He is set to take over as the company’s chief executive on Sept. 1. (Adam Gray / Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The transition to a leader whom many say is similar to Cook marks both continuity and change for the tech titan. While Apple needs to continue to reliably and profitably build products that people around the world will buy, it must also innovate and embrace transition to maintain its leadership position in consumer tech in a world increasingly powered by artificial intelligence.

The company has long been defined by distinct eras of leadership, including Jobs’ product-driven revolution and Cook’s operational discipline and services focus. Ternus is inheriting a massive business, finely-tuned to delight die-hard fans. He will have to decide whether the next stage of growth will be more of the same or a return to bolder bets, analysts say.

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“He must resist the temptation of incrementalism that has plagued Apple of late,” said Dipanjan Chatterjee, vice president and principal analyst at Forrester. “As Ternus assumes the helm, he must define Apple’s future as ferociously as he defends its past.”

Under Cook’s leadership, Apple’s market capitalization grew from roughly $350 billion to $4 trillion. Its revenue ballooned from $108 billion in 2011 to more than $416 billion in 2025. Apple expanded its business and offered new services, becoming intertwined with fitness, payments and entertainment. The company opened a sprawling ring-shaped headquarters in Cupertino, Calif., and employs roughly 166,000 workers.

With more than 2.5 billion active Apple devices globally, the smartphone maker has garnered a loyal fan base.

Business Apple set to become world’s top phone maker, overtaking Samsung Apple Inc. will retake its crown as the world’s largest smartphone maker for the first time in more than a decade, lifted by the successful debut of a new iPhone series and a rush of consumers upgrading devices.

Cook navigated Apple through the company’s tensions with China, the rise of video streaming services, tariffs, antitrust lawsuits and more. The company faced complaints about Apple Maps and abandoned an electric car project. Pricey devices such as the Apple Vision Pro, a headset that blends the digital and physical world so people can watch videos, play games, work and do other tasks, failed to become mainstream.

One of the biggest recent concerns for some investors is that Apple has lagged behind its rivals, such as OpenAI and Google, when it comes to advancing artificial intelligence. The company is reportedly working on smart glasses and foldable phones, but some skeptics wonder whether Apple has lost its innovative edge.

“There have been products that have had a huge impact — from Apple Watch to even the AirPods — but in a lot of people’s minds, because of their revenue, because of how much the iPhone represented the new app economy, there wasn’t something like that that Cook brought with him,” said Carolina Milanesi, principal analyst with the research firm Creative Strategies.

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After he steps down, Cook, 65, will become executive chairman of Apple’s board of directors.

Born in Alabama, Cook joined Apple in 1998 as senior vice president for worldwide operations. Leaving his role at Compaq — the largest personal computer company at that time — to work at Apple was risky because of the company’s financial struggles.

Joining Apple gave Cook a sense of purpose. But when Jobs was dying and told him that he wanted him to become the next chief executive, Cook asked him if he was sure about the decision.

“His advice to me was never ask what I would do, just do the right thing,” Cook said in an interview with CBS News’ “Sunday Morning” ahead of Apple’s 50th anniversary in April.

As chief executive, Cook charted his own path. Apple became more involved in philanthropy, social responsibility and environmental efforts. He made history as the first out gay chief executive of a Fortune 500 company, writing about his sexuality in a 2014 essay for Bloomberg Businessweek. Being gay gave him a sense of what it’s like to be in the minority, made him more empathetic and confident to be himself.

“It’s also given me the skin of a rhinoceros, which comes in handy when you’re the CEO of Apple,” he wrote in the essay.

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Apple CEO Tim Cook, third from left, walks to the Eisenhower Executive Office Building near the White House in September. (Eric Lee / Bloomberg / Getty Images)

Cook has weathered a lot of challenges after more than a decade as chief executive, including complaints about poor labor conditions at Chinese factories where workers make Apple products. More recently, during President Trump’s second administration, he navigated tariff threats to expand Apple’s supply chain in India as geopolitical tensions with China and other countries escalated.

His relationship with Trump appeared to be back on track after Apple announced in 2025 that it would invest $600 billion over four years across the United States.

Business Apple is back in Trump’s crosshairs over where iPhones are made President Trump threatened to impose a tariff of at least 25% on Apple if the smartphone maker doesn’t build and manufacture iPhones in the United States.

On Tuesday, Trump praised Cook, calling him an “incredible guy.”

“I have always been a big fan of Tim Cook, and likewise, Steve Jobs, but if Steve was not taken from the Planet Earth so young, and ran the company instead of Tim, the company would have done well, but nowhere near as well as it has under Tim,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

Cook’s scheduled successor, Ternus, has spent decades at Apple and helped lead its unprecedented run largely behind the scenes. He rose to lead the company’s vast hardware operation. A mechanical engineer by training, he played a central role in major shifts such as the Mac’s transition to Apple-designed chips.

He has reportedly built a reputation as a career Apple insider who is decisive, collaborative and adept at navigating the company’s culture. Colleagues describe him as a leader who cuts through bureaucracy and works well with engineers to meet deadlines.

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“John Ternus has the mind of an engineer, the soul of an innovator, and the heart to lead with integrity and with honor,” Cook said in a statement. “He is a visionary whose contributions to Apple over 25 years are already too numerous to count, and he is without question the right person to lead Apple into the future.”

Perhaps the biggest challenge ahead for Apple is to build a category-defining product that it hasn’t been able to do in years.

Before joining Apple, Ternus worked as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and also competed on the school’s men’s varsity swimming team.

Before Ternus rose up the ranks at Apple, he also worked on the company’s product design team. Apple pointed to Ternus’ role in improving the Apple AirPods, Mac, iPhone and other devices.

Optimists hope Ternus’ extensive insider knowledge of the company and engineering background will make him an ideal leader for Apple’s next stage of growth. Jacob Bourne, a technology analyst at EMarketer, said that with new leadership comes the opportunity for “fresh solutions.”

“Ternus’ hardware engineering background signals that Apple’s commitment to consumer hardware isn’t going anywhere, even as the company works to close the gap on AI,” Bourne said.

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On Tuesday, Apple’s share price fell around 3% to $266.17.