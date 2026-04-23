Why Meta is laying off 10% of its workforce

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Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is planning to lay off 8,000 employees, or roughly 10% of its workforce, in May, as it seeks to cut costs to better prepare to do more with artificial intelligence.

Meta told its employees about the layoffs in a Thursday memo that said the company will also close 6,000 open roles. Bloomberg earlier reported about the memo.

Meta is among tech companies that have cut thousands of workers since 2022 after going on a hiring spree during the COVID-19 pandemic. From restructuring to AI investments, tech executives have cited various reasons for layoffs.

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Business Bay Area tech workers thought their jobs were safe. Then the ‘golden handcuffs’ came off The tech industry, once seen as a relatively stable place to grow a career, continues to be hit by job cuts in 2025. Tech companies including Meta, Block, Autodesk and others are among businesses that have slashed their workforce.

Amazon, Snap, Block and other tech companies have continued to slash their workforces this year, flooding the competitive job market with more talent. From January to March, tech companies announced 52,050 layoffs, up 40% from the same period last year, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest cuts expected at Meta.

A woman tries Meta smart glasses during the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, April 6, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

How is Meta doing financially?

Meta has been growing its digital ads business and is expected to outpace its rivals this year, becoming the world’s top player in digital ads. Emarketer estimates that the company’s global net ad revenue will reach $243.46 billion in 2026, surpassing Google’s projected $239.54 billion for the first time.

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The company is spending heavily on artificial intelligence and new hardware such as smartglasses. In 2025, Meta’s full-year net income was roughly $60 billion, a 3% decline compared to 2024.

Meta is doing better than many in the industry, but still slashing headcount for many types of jobs. Its rival Snap, reported a net loss of $460 million last year and is laying off 16% of its workforce. Snap is cutting 247 workers at its Santa Monica headquarters and 73 at its Palo Alto office, according to filings last week with the California Employment Development Department.

Why is Meta cutting more jobs?

Meta told employees the cuts are part of the company’s efforts to become more efficient and offset investments.

“This is not an easy tradeoff and it will mean letting go of people who have made meaningful contributions to Meta during their time here,” Janelle Gale, chief people officer at Meta said in the memo to staff.

Reports of upcoming layoffs were leaked, prompting Meta to inform employees about the cuts this week.

“I know this is unwelcome news and confirming this puts everyone in an uneasy state, but we feel this is the best path forward, given the circumstances,” the memo stated.

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Reuters reported in March that layoffs could impact 20% or more of the company because Meta is trying to offset the cost of its AI investments. The company is also encouraging workers to become more efficient by using AI tools to do tasks such as code.

Meta Chief Executive and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly building an AI clone of himself. And Zuckerberg said in 2025 that he thought AI will be able to write code like a mid-level engineer.

Construction continues at the Beaver Dam Commerce Park where a new Meta data center is being built on March 31, 2026 in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. (Joe Timmerman/Wisconsin Watch via Getty Images)

But the company is also facing other challenges that could increase its expenses, analysts say. That includes lawsuits accusing the company of harming the mental health of young people and more regulations that could restrict the use of social media.

In March, the company lost lawsuits in California and New Mexico that involved child safety. In one case, a Los Angeles jury found that Meta and YouTube were negligent for designing addictive features that harmed the mental health of a California woman. Meta plans to appeal, adding to its legal expenses.

Family of the victims speak to press after hearing the verdict outside the Los Angeles Superior Court during one of the coordinated lawsuits alleging that Meta and YouTube are designed to hook young users and cause them a variety of negative mental health effects, including strangling themselves and developing eating disorders, on Wednesday, March 25,. (Kayla Bartkowski/Los Angeles Times)

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Business How the landmark verdict against Meta and YouTube could hit their businesses Meta and Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube, saw their stock price drop this week after a jury found the companies liable for the design and operations of their platforms, harming a young user.

Meanwhile, U.S. adults are expected to spend less time on Facebook next year. On Instagram, it’s expected to grow slightly, according to eMarketer.

“Meta is really at a sort of crossroads moment, even though its business is doing well,” said Minda Smiley, a senior analyst at eMarketer who focuses on social media.

Meta shares are basically unchanged so far this year and last traded around $660 on Thursday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index is up around 5% over the same period.

Has Meta cut thousands of jobs before?

Yes, Meta has cut thousands of workers several times in the past, but pointed to different reasons for the cuts.

In 2022 and 2023, the company slashed more than 20,000 roles during its “year of efficiency.” Several tech companies were cutting back after hiring during the pandemic.

Last year, Meta slashed 3,600 jobs, saying the cuts were performance-based, though some workers pushed back against that characterization.

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Then in January, the company said it was cutting more than 1,000 workers and closing several content studios as it focuses more on the development of smartglasses. The cuts hit Meta’s Reality Labs division, where employees work on the metaverse, digital spaces where people socialize, work and learn.

Meta laid off engineers, recruiters, product managers and other workers in its California offices, filings to a state government agency showed.

As of December, Meta had nearly 79,000 workers.